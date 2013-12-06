PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nelson Mandela, who rose from militant anti-apartheid
activist to become the unifying president of a democratic South
Africa and a global symbol of racial reconciliation, died at his
Johannesburg home. ()
* The U.S. Gulf Coast - home to the world's largest
concentration of petroleum refineries - is suddenly awash in
crude oil. So much high-quality oil is flowing into the area
that the price there has dropped sharply. ()
* What's good news for shareholders is often bad news for
bondholders, or so the adage goes. It is a lesson owners of Time
Warner Cable's bonds are learning the hard way. ()
* Microsoft took action against what it says is a
major ad-fraud "botnet," working with law enforcement overseas
to cut off communication links to servers considered the
mega-brain for an army of zombie computers. ()
* Edward Lampert, struggling to stem heavy losses at Sears,
is facing an exodus of money from his hedge fund, which is
returning billions to clients of Goldman Sachs. ()
* U.S. auto maker General Motors will pull Chevy from
Europe to focus on promoting Opel, its German car brand as part
of a broader move to reverse a steady loss of market share in
the region. ()
* The Volcker rule will require bank executives to guarantee
their firms are in compliance with the regulation, said people
familiar with the rule, another setback for Wall Street firms
that lobbied against such a requirement. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into
JCPenney Co's controversial offering of about $800
million in stock this fall. ()
* Banks are increasingly looking to algorithms to help root
out illegal behavior by traders. On trading floors, declaring "I
want Chinese take-away" doesn't seem so innocent anymore. The
firms are tapping a cottage industry of software companies that
use complex algorithms to monitor traders' calls and emails -
looking for catch phrases as well as changes in tone - to try to
detect signs that traders may be colluding or placing
unauthorized bets. ()
* Retailers on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected sales
in November as a slew of deals and promotions, particularly
during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, weren't enough to
entice shoppers to open their wallets. ()