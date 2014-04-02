PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White
said on Tuesday her agency has "a number" of investigations into
potentially unlawful trading practices by high-frequency trading
firms. (r.reuters.com/sam28v)
* Amid a growing clamor over the role of high-frequency
traders in the markets, Virtu Financial Inc has delayed the
start of its pitch to investors on its initial public offering.
(r.reuters.com/hem28v)
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd copied Apple Inc's
breakthrough iPhone to remain competitive, the U.S.
company said as a new round opened in their long-running patent
feud. Samsung, meanwhile, countered that it was being targeted
as a proxy for Apple's rivalry with Google Inc. (r.reuters.com/jem28v)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is close to selling a
once-iconic trading business based on the floor of the New York
Stock Exchange to Dutch firm IMC Financial Markets, according to
people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/qam28v)
* Wells Fargo & Co said Timothy Sloan will leave his
current post as finance chief and take over the wholesale
banking group, succeeding the retiring David Hoyt. (r.reuters.com/dem28v)
* Comcast Corp's deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc
has run into an unexpected source of turbulence: a weak
stock price. In the nearly seven weeks since the deal was
announced, Comcast's share price has dropped nearly 10 percent,
reducing the value of its all-stock offer for Time Warner Cable
to $143.55 a share from $158.82 per share when it was announced.
(link.reuters.com/zem28v)
* A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Mt. Gox founder and Chief
Executive Mark Karpeles to come to Texas, where the Japanese
exchange has filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection. At a hearing
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Judge Stacey Jernigan set an
April 17 date for Mr. Karpeles to answer questions under oath
from lawyers who represent customers with frozen bitcoin
accounts. (r.reuters.com/vem28v)
* Two banks have dropped their lawsuit against Target Corp
and its security assessor, Trustwave Holdings Inc,
following the theft of 40 million credit and debit card numbers
from the retailer last year, according to court documents. (r.reuters.com/mem28v)
* Federal prosecutors have brought a rare criminal case
against PG&E Corp's San Francisco utility over a 2010
fatal pipeline explosion in San Bruno, California, charging the
company with knowingly breaking federal safety rules.(r.reuters.com/mam28v)
* Banks are turning to overdraft fees as revenue fall on
deposit accounts, despite the Federal Reserve stopping them in
2010 from automatically charging customers overdraft fees on
debit-card and automated-teller-machine transactions. (r.reuters.com/vam28v)
* Investors pulled $3.1 billion from Bill Gross's Pimco
Total Return Fund in March, marking the 11th consecutive month
of outflows at the marquee fund for Pacific Investment
Management Co. The data, released late Tuesday by fund-research
firm Morningstar Inc, underscores the challenges
confronting the Newport Beach, California-based money manager
following a year of record redemptions and a management
shake-up. (r.reuters.com/pem28v)
* BlackBerry Ltd said late Tuesday that it is ending
its licensing agreement with T-Mobile Inc when it
expires later this month, a surprise move that comes two months
after the two companies' chief executives sparred online. (r.reuters.com/rem28v)
* Executives of PricewaterhouseCoopers were put on
the spot at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday by a public
reading of their emails discussing how to preserve overseas tax
benefits for client Caterpillar Inc. In one 2008 email,
Thomas F. Quinn, a PwC tax partner, warned that the giant maker
of construction and mining equipment might lose tax benefits if
some Swiss-based product managers relocated to the U.S. (r.reuters.com/sem28v)
* The spring thaw helped push U.S. auto sales in March to
one of the strongest rates in years, putting the industry back
on track for growth this year after two months of winter
doldrums. (r.reuters.com/kem28v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)