PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

* Yahoo Inc is raising its ambitions in online video, with plans to acquire the kind of original programming that typically winds up on high-end cable-TV networks and streaming services like Netflix Inc, people briefed on the company's plans said. (link.reuters.com/buk38v)

* The world's top two cement makers are betting their merger plans are not going to run into an antitrust wall. France's Lafarge SA and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd plan to put $8 billion of assets around the world up for sale in a bid to secure antitrust clearance for their merger, a person familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/nuk38v)

* General Motors Co executives huddled last week with newly hired adviser Kenneth Feinberg to consider potential ways to compensate victims of an ignition-switch defect linked to at least 13 deaths. But that effort raises a vexing question: Who gets the money? (link.reuters.com/ruk38v)

* BlackRock Inc took a big step toward picking a successor to co-founder and Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Sunday, announcing a reshuffling of the management ranks that will elevate a number of executives to prominent roles at the world's largest asset-management firm. (link.reuters.com/dyk38v)

* The strongest Asian contender for a global apparel brand such as Zara or Gap Inc is Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , operator of the Uniqlo chain and Asia's biggest clothing maker in terms of revenue, which has ambitious plans to be No. 1 world-wide in six years. (link.reuters.com/tuk38v)

* GlaxoSmithKline Plc is investigating allegations of bribery by employees in the Middle East, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, opening a new front for the company as it manages a separate corruption probe in China. (link.reuters.com/xuk38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)