PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo Inc is raising its ambitions in online video, with plans to acquire the kind of original programming that typically winds up on high-end cable-TV networks and streaming services like Netflix Inc, people briefed on the company's plans said. (link.reuters.com/buk38v)
* The world's top two cement makers are betting their merger plans are not going to run into an antitrust wall. France's Lafarge SA and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd plan to put $8 billion of assets around the world up for sale in a bid to secure antitrust clearance for their merger, a person familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/nuk38v)
* General Motors Co executives huddled last week with newly hired adviser Kenneth Feinberg to consider potential ways to compensate victims of an ignition-switch defect linked to at least 13 deaths. But that effort raises a vexing question: Who gets the money? (link.reuters.com/ruk38v)
* BlackRock Inc took a big step toward picking a successor to co-founder and Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Sunday, announcing a reshuffling of the management ranks that will elevate a number of executives to prominent roles at the world's largest asset-management firm. (link.reuters.com/dyk38v)
* The strongest Asian contender for a global apparel brand such as Zara or Gap Inc is Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , operator of the Uniqlo chain and Asia's biggest clothing maker in terms of revenue, which has ambitious plans to be No. 1 world-wide in six years. (link.reuters.com/tuk38v)
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc is investigating allegations of bribery by employees in the Middle East, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, opening a new front for the company as it manages a separate corruption probe in China. (link.reuters.com/xuk38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
