PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co's directors and executives head
to Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting under pressure to
explain what they will do about admissions that employees
mishandled a deadly safety defect, and what they estimate the
total cost of that behavior will be. (r.reuters.com/ref99v)
* Tyson Foods Inc won the auction for Hillshire
Brands Co, but it ended up paying hundreds of millions
of dollars more than necessary to beat the next-best offer.
Tyson's price of $63 a share for the Chicago-based maker of
Jimmy Dean sausages and other meat products, turned out to be
far more than Tyson needed to pay to beat out Pilgrims Pride
Corp's bid. (r.reuters.com/fef99v)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a
number of big "dark pools" and exploring whether the trading
systems are properly disclosing to clients how they operate,
treating all investors fairly and protecting confidential client
information, people familiar with the probes said. (r.reuters.com/hef99v)
* Merck agreed to acquire Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc
for $24.50 a share in cash, or $3.85 billion. Merck's
offer is more than triple of the stock's Friday closing price of
$7.23. The premium was fueled by a competitive bidding process,
according to Merck. (r.reuters.com/kef99v)
* Internet company GoDaddy Inc filed for its initial public
offering and said it plans to raise up to $100 million. The
company said the amount is a placeholder amount used in deciding
registration fees and will likely change. (r.reuters.com/pef99v)
* In the opening minutes of a trial that could upend
American college sports, the National Collegiate Athletic
Association on Monday said it settled a separate lawsuit over
the use of college players' likenesses in videogames made by
Electronic Arts Inc. The NCAA said it would pay $20
million to current and former Bowl Subdivision football players
and Division I men's basketball players. The case had been set
to go to trial in March. (r.reuters.com/tef99v)
* Some Spanish government bond yields dipped below U.S.
Treasury yields, adding another twist to a year of surprises for
the world's bond markets. Yields on the 10-year Spanish bond
fell to 2.579 percent on Monday, according to Tradeweb, lower
than the 2.615 percent yield on the 10-year Treasury note for
the first time since April 2010, before the euro zone tumbled
into its debt crisis. (r.reuters.com/vyd99v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)