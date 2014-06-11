PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American International Group Inc named longtime banker Peter Hancock to succeed Robert Benmosche as CEO of the insurer, whose woes nearly took down the financial system in 2008. Hancock, 55 years old, will take the helm of AIG on Sept. 1. (r.reuters.com/buk99v)

* The number of job openings in the U.S. economy climbed to the highest level in seven years, becoming the latest labor-market gauge to recover ground lost during the recession. Job openings rose to 4.5 million in April, according to the Labor Department's job-openings and labor-turnover survey, or Jolts. (r.reuters.com/duk99v)

* Eight current and former United Parcel Service Inc drivers based in Lexington, Kentucky, have filed a suit against the company, accusing it of race discrimination. The lawsuit, filed in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, alleges that the employees, who are African-American, experienced "severe and pervasive racist comments, intimidation, ridicule and insults" while working at UPS. (r.reuters.com/fuk99v)

* MetLife Inc said it would resume share repurchases, totaling as much as $1 billion, in its latest effort to return capital to shareholders while it awaits word on whether it will be named a non-bank systemically important financial institution. (r.reuters.com/guk99v)

* Jane Mendillo, head of Harvard University's $33 billion endowment, is leaving after a six-year tenure that started with the financial crisis and more recently saw investment performance that lagged behind some peers. Mendillo will resign at the end of the year as president and chief executive of Harvard Management Co, which invests the school's money, Harvard announced on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/huk99v)

* Time Warner is in talks with Vice Media about partnerships in an attempt to rejuvenate CNN's struggling sister channel, HLN. The most likely deal would combine HLN with Vice to form a new venture in which Time Warner would hold a significant minority stake, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/juk99v)

* Google Inc agreed to buy satellite startup Skybox Imaging Inc for $500 million in cash, the latest in a number of moves by the world's largest Internet search provider to collect and provide data from the sky. (r.reuters.com/kuk99v)

* World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast to 2.8 percent for the year, from its 3.2 percent forecast in January. Still, growth in the U.S. and Europe will accelerate this year as the effect from government spending cuts recedes, labor markets improve, and pent-up demand starts to flow through high-income economies, the bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report. (r.reuters.com/muk99v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)