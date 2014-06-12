PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Iraqi forces' rout by a ragtag Islamist militia this
week shocked politicians in Baghdad and Washington, but the
troops and their American trainers have been warning for years
that the Iraqi military wasn't ready for battle. (r.reuters.com/zyq99v)
* European regulators have opened formal investigations into
the tax affairs of Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp
and a unit of Fiat, amid concerns that multinational
companies enjoy sweeter tax deals than are permitted under EU
law. (r.reuters.com/tyq99v)
* BNP Paribas SA has tentatively agreed to oust a
senior adviser at the French bank at the behest of New York's
top financial regulator as part of a proposed settlement of
BNP's alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. (r.reuters.com/vyq99v)
* More companies are resorting to an old tactic to get rid
of activist investors: pay them to go away. The practice, which
involves buying back shares from activist hedge funds, has
raised concerns among some investors because it bears
similarities to "greenmail," a controversial strategy popular in
the 1980s. (r.reuters.com/myq99v)
* Auto makers plan a broad shift to aluminum from steel in
larger vehicles over the next decade in North America, and 18
percent of all vehicles will have all-aluminum bodies by 2025,
compared with less than 1 percent now, according to an industry
study released this week. (r.reuters.com/qyq99v)
* In a decision likely to influence future litigation over
failed law firms, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled that
the defunct Heller Ehrman LLP has no right to profits from
unfinished legal work its ex-partners brought to their new
firms. (r.reuters.com/dar99v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)