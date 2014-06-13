PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Iraq's government girded to protect the capital from
advancing insurgents, as Iranian security officials said their
forces had joined the battle on Baghdad's side and the United
States weighed military assistance. (r.reuters.com/xyw99v)
* Iran has deployed Revolutionary Guard forces to fight
militants that have overrun a string of Iraqi cities, and it has
helped Iraqi troops win back control of most of Tikrit, Iranian
security sources said. (r.reuters.com/zyw99v)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N, responding to
concerns from investors that it has been too tight-lipped, plans
to give out more details about its Internet empire as it readies
its potential $20 billion initial public offering. The Chinese
e-commerce company, which plans to go public in the next few
months, is preparing a new regulatory filing that will give
metrics on some of its individual businesses. (r.reuters.com/zuw99v)
* Facebook Inc took another step to reap commercial
benefit from the lives of its billion-plus users, saying it will
allow advertisers to target ads based on users' web-browsing
habits. The move reversed Facebook's previous position on users'
browsing data and renewed critics' concerns about the company's
commitment to user privacy. (r.reuters.com/dyw99v)
* The U.S. government on June 27 plans to auction almost
30,000 bitcoins, valued at $17.3 million, that were seized as
part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crackdown last
year on the Silk Road online marketplace for illicit drugs, the
U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. (r.reuters.com/fax99v)
* Tesla Motors Inc is offering the proprietary
technology at the heart of its Model S electric car to any
company that wants to build vehicles, and its chief suggested
BMW already is interested in sharing certain patents.
(r.reuters.com/gax99v)
* The European Union's second-highest court on Thursday
upheld a record 1.06 billion euros ($1.43 billion) fine against
Intel Corp for abusing its dominant position in the
microprocessor market, the latest in a long line of victories
for EU antitrust authorities at the European courts. (r.reuters.com/jyw99v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)