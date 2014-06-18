PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Foreign crises and domestic economic unease have eroded President Barack Obama's public standing, sapping his ability to respond to overseas conflicts and weighing on fellow Democrats heading into the midterm elections. As clouds gather abroad, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds Obama's job approval rating at 41 percent, matching a previous low. (on.wsj.com/1pHjXu9)

* China is flexing its growing power over global deals, after it put the kibosh on a shipping alliance that officials here said would hold too much sway over trade lanes to Europe. Tuesday's decision by China's Ministry of Commerce came despite approvals for the shipping alliance in Europe and the U.S. It marks only the second time the Chinese regulator has stepped in to block a corporate combination since the country enacted its antitrust law in 2008. (on.wsj.com/1r3st4n)

* Argentina unveiled a controversial plan aimed at preventing the country's second default in 13 years, while hinting it was willing to negotiate with holdout creditors. The moves, announced by the country's economy minister in a televised address on Tuesday, would enable Argentina to escape a U.S. court ruling that requires it to start making payments to the creditors, something it has resisted for years. (on.wsj.com/U8TQ1V)

* Seventeen months after Congress authorized up to $16 billion to fix homes wrecked by superstorm Sandy, tens of thousands of people still are living in damaged houses or paying rent on top of a mortgage as they wait for rebuilding help. (on.wsj.com/1r4RJHp)

* Online retailer Amazon on Wednesday is expected to reveal its first smartphone, featuring a display designed to respond to users' eye movements and capable of displaying three-dimensional images. (on.wsj.com/1uAotZe)

* FedEx Corp told U.S. authorities that it received allegations that its Kenya operation paid bribes to government officials, according to a statement the company issued to The Wall Street Journal. The shipping company has told the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission about the allegations it potentially violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the statement said. (on.wsj.com/1i9fI8A)

* A Chinese-led group regained the upper hand in bidding for Aquila Resources Ltd after the Australian iron-ore miner rejected a rival proposal from Mineral Resources Ltd valuing it at 1.54 billion Australian dollars ($1.45 billion). (on.wsj.com/1pemuZc)

* Mineral-rights owner Viper Energy Partners LP's initial public offering priced well above expectations Tuesday, people familiar with the deal said, in the latest sign of strong investors demand for high-yielding stocks tied to the energy sector. The Midland, Tex.-based company sold 5 million shares for $26 apiece, these people said, raising $130 million before the potential sale of additional shares to underwriters. (on.wsj.com/1r4xNEk)

* Adobe Systems Inc said its fiscal second-quarter earnings rose 16 percent on higher revenue, driven by strong growth in subscription sales. Adobe, the maker of Photoshop and Illustrator design software, has been transitioning to subscription cloud services and away from packaged software. (on.wsj.com/1lxmbue)

* McKessonn Corp plans to offer investors more power to oust directors by opening up corporate elections, making it one of a handful of major U.S. companies to take a step long advocated by activist investors. (on.wsj.com/1qaZ5t9)

* Target Corp increased yields to sell $2 billion of bonds on Tuesday, as the retailer continues to deal with the fallout from a customer-data breach late last year. Target ultimately received more than $4 billion in investor orders for the debt, one investor said, more than twice the bonds available. But investors said it is unusual that a company would have to increase yields to entice buyers given the recent high demand for corporate bonds. (on.wsj.com/1qaZlbs) ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)