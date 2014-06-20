PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20

June 20 The following are the top stories in the
* Washington's political-intelligence business is going
through a wrenching transformation in the face of heightened
legal and regulatory scrutiny, including insider-trading probes.
In recent months, a number of lobbyists have left the
political-intelligence business, and several lobbying and law
firms have created new internal procedures and protocols to
guard against violating insider-trading rules.
* Corinthian Colleges Inc, one of the country's
largest for-profit education companies, warned Thursday that it
may have to shut down after the Obama administration moved to
restrict the company's access to federal funding.
* General Motors Co's pinning of a decade-long
failure to recall defective cars on a lone engineer is running
into skepticism from lawmakers who say GM documents show dozens
of people were alerted to ignition-switch defects during the
past decade.
* Two years after a bruising battle with unions, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on
Thursday canceled plans to shift 500 furloughed workers from a
mostly idle Fiat plant in Turin to a nearby Maserati factory,
according to a person familiar with the situation. Fiat has also
shelved plans to use overtime at the same Maserati factory to
meet booming demand for the luxury brand, the person said.
* Harley-Davidson Inc, known for gasoline-powered
motorcycles thundering with machismo, is testing a
battery-powered model that it hopes will appeal to younger
people concerned about the environment.
* An Apple Inc "kill switch" to disable stolen
iPhones appears to be reducing thefts, law-enforcement officials
in New York and California said. Google Inc and
Microsoft Corp are following Apple's lead, planning to
put similar technology into devices using their software.
