PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 24

* Avon Products Inc plans to reduce its headcount by an additional 600 positions, largely in its corporate staff and North America business, part of the beauty-products company's continuing turnaround efforts. (on.wsj.com/1nZ7bEi)

* Seven major auto makers on Monday disclosed they combined would recall millions of vehicles equipped with air bags that could explode under certain circumstances. The moves expand on earlier efforts to find and fix potentially defective air bag inflators made by Takata Corp and highlight the challenges for auto makers to contain mass recalls. (on.wsj.com/1uZISqS)

* Amazon.com Inc has reversed a halt on preorders of movie discs from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros studio as the two sides near a resolution to a pricing dispute, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1sABnea)

* The head of Delta Air Lines Inc is expected to back the Export-Import Bank of the United States providing some support for sales of Boeing Co's biggest jets, softening his stance even as the agency's political critics step up a campaign to have it abolished. (on.wsj.com/1wq8PT4)

* Abbott Laboratories agreed to acquire Russian drug maker Veropharm for up to $495 million, a deal that would give the U.S. pharmaceutical company a manufacturing presence in that country. (on.wsj.com/UD9HpD)

* Payments business Comdata Inc is fielding interest from potential buyers after filing for an initial public offering earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1sAGomX) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)