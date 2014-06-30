PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories in the
* The extremist group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and
al-Sham (ISIS) is expanding its foothold in Syria after recent
gains in neighboring Iraq, intensifying its clashes here against
other Islamist rebel factions. (on.wsj.com/1sQ8xXl)
* Funds managed by Franklin Templeton Investments and
OppenheimerFunds Inc asked the U.S. District Court for the
District of Puerto Rico to block a new law that allows some
public agencies to restructure their debt, arguing that only
Congress is allowed to create bankruptcy rules. (on.wsj.com/1jB9WYr)
* After a series of high-profile data breaches and warnings,
corporate boards are waking to cyberthreats, grappling with
security issues they once relegated to technology experts. So
far this year, 1,517 companies traded on the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market listed some version of the words
cybersecurity, hacking, hackers, cyberattacks or data breach as
a business risk in securities filings, according to a Wall
Street Journal analysis. (on.wsj.com/1m1kfJe)
* Blackstone is quietly laying plans to start a hedge
fund that will make big, bold bets, an effort it hopes will
eventually rival some of the largest firms in the business. (on.wsj.com/V0fExi)
* The landmark settlement expected Monday between U.S.
authorities and BNP Paribas SA began to take shape
last summer, after bank executives flew to New York to share an
embarrassing admission: The French bank had been processing
potentially illicit dollar transactions with countries
blacklisted by Washington years after the U.S. began
investigating the lender. (on.wsj.com/TIB9BB)
* As soon as the U.S. Supreme Court rendered its
long-awaited decision on securities class-action litigation last
week, a fight brewed over who won the case. (on.wsj.com/1nWPeVo)
* A social-network furor has erupted over news that Facebook
Inc in 2012, conducted a massive psychological experiment
on nearly 700,000 unwitting users. To determine whether it could
alter the emotional state of its users and prompt them to post
either more positive or negative content, the site's data
scientists enabled an algorithm, for one week, to automatically
omit content that contained words associated with either
positive or negative emotions from the central news feeds of
689,003 users. (on.wsj.com/1nVk7IC)
