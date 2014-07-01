PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 1

July 1 The following are the top stories in the
* President Barack Obama said Monday he would begin using
his authority to bolster border security and consider taking
other steps on his own to change the nation's immigration
policy, after angrily declaring that Republicans had finally
killed off any chances for immigration legislation this year. (on.wsj.com/1mD0nIl)
* BNP Paribas SA agreed to pay nearly $9 billion
and plead guilty to violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Iran
and other countries, an unprecedented settlement that includes a
year-long ban on the French bank's ability to transact in U.S.
dollars. (on.wsj.com/1lu8A1m)
* The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 split said private
companies can on religious grounds opt out of a federal
health-care law requirement that companies provide contraception
coverage for employees. (on.wsj.com/1sTdoqy)
* General Motors' compensation plan for victims of
2.6 million defective small cars would offer payments for any
accidents in which the air bags in the cars failed to deploy,
and may offer increased payouts to victims who accepted
out-of-court settlements before the auto maker recalled the
vehicles. GM also said it will recall an additional 8.45 million
vehicles in North America from the 1997 to 2014 model years,
most due to an unintended ignition key rotation. (on.wsj.com/1m4dNkF)
* Hewlett-Packard said it reached a settlement in
three shareholder lawsuits related to its 2011 acquisition of
software firm Autonomy, in another sign the personal-computer
maker is seeking to put the costly deal behind it. (on.wsj.com/1r9Gksv)
* To fix Nestlé's sagging U.S. business, Paul Grimwood has
been slashing the number of product variations, and deciding
which brands need attention, like Lean Cuisine. (on.wsj.com/1nYkJNo)
* Argentina will send a delegation to meet with a
court-appointed lawyer on July 7 as it tries to resolve a
dispute with a small group of creditors that could see the South
American country default for a second time in 13 years. (on.wsj.com/1vqrzzi)
* Salesforce.com Inc has recruited an executive from
Autodesk Inc as its new chief financial officer. The
San Francisco-based company, which offers online software to
automate sales and other functions, said Mark Hawkins will start
as finance chief on Aug. 1. He has served for five years as CFO
of Autodesk, whose software is used for tasks that include
designing buildings, cars and other consumer products. (on.wsj.com/V5M49A)
* Amherst Securities Group LP and Pierpont Securities LLC
are set to merge in a deal aimed at creating a bigger player in
underwriting and trading mortgage-related securities, businesses
that some larger banks have retreated from in recent years. The
companies plan to announce the tie-up on Tuesday morning, they
said, declining to disclose terms. (on.wsj.com/1sTeF0K)
