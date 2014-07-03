PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Violent clashes erupted in Jerusalem over the killing of an Arab teenager that Palestinians blamed on Jewish settlers, raising fears of a spiral of vengeance spurred by the earlier killings of three Israeli teenagers. (on.wsj.com/1qxOzP9)

* The Department of Homeland Security awarded a $190 million contract to the company accused of methodically defrauding the government while carrying out background checks on millions of people, including Edward Snowden. (on.wsj.com/1iZdbxK)

* Japan said Thursday it would lift some sanctions on North Korea in return for Pyongyang's decision to open an investigation into the fate of Japanese citizens it abducted decades ago. (on.wsj.com/1marDSz)

* Two U.S. senators have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to provide details about recent federal rulings that may allow exports of some American oil that hasn't gone through the traditional refining process. (on.wsj.com/1iZdk4q)

* Facebook said that since the study on emotions, it has implemented stricter guidelines on Data Science team research. Since at least the beginning of this year, research beyond routine product testing is reviewed by a panel drawn from a group of 50 internal experts in fields such as privacy and data security. (on.wsj.com/1qoOj3w)

* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen pushed back against the notion that the central bank should consider raising interest rates to address concerns about financial stability. (on.wsj.com/1o3rwWf)

* Federal regulators are looking at commissions that buyout firms receive for helping companies they control get goods and services at discount prices, as part of a stepped-up probe of private-equity fees. (on.wsj.com/TPREfg)

* The announcement by JP Morgan Chase CEO James Dimon that he will undergo treatment for throat cancer puts the spotlight on succession at the U.S. banking giant. (on.wsj.com/1lB6zQP) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)