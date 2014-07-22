PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories in the
* Separatists in Ukraine released the bodies of victims in
the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and agreed
to hand over the aircraft's data recorders, allowing the focus
to tighten on establishing who brought the jetliner down.
(on.wsj.com/Uoe1bR)
* Workers and retirees approved pension cuts in Detroit's
bankruptcy, the city said Monday, a crucial step to emerging
from the largest municipal insolvency in U.S. history. The city
disclosed results from two months of balloting, which ended July
11. (on.wsj.com/1wTrViJ)
* European ministers are expected to approve sanctions that
will target Russian oligarchs in response to the suspected
downing of a Malaysian jetliner by Moscow-backed rebels in
eastern Ukraine. (on.wsj.com/1nvUB1w)
* Apple Inc is preparing for its largest initial
production run of iPhones this year, betting that larger-screen
models will lure consumers now attracted to similar phones from
Samsung Electronics Co. The company is asking
suppliers to manufacture between 70 million and 80 million
units, larger than the initial order last year of 50 million to
60 million versions of the iPhone 5S and 5C. (on.wsj.com/1qZBAm3)
* The U.S. owner of a meat supplier in Shanghai apologized
and promised a swift response after McDonald's Corp and
Yum Brands Inc suspended purchases in China in the wake
of allegations it sold expired chicken and beef to restaurants.
China's Food and Drug Administration halted on all business
activities of Shanghai Husi and launched a nationwide
investigation of the company. (on.wsj.com/1jSycdP)
* Washington's regulatory machine is altering Wall Street in
fundamental ways, four years after the Dodd-Frank financial law
became reality. Banks are selling off profitable business lines,
pulling back from the short-term funding market, cutting ties
with businesses that could attract extra regulatory scrutiny,
and building up defenses to help weather future crises. (on.wsj.com/1ua2Eoi)
* Spending on mobile ads is expected to jump 83 percent this
year, but given how much time Americans spend on their devices,
mobile-ad spending could be much higher. (on.wsj.com/1loxQqs)
* The family trust that owns the Los Angeles Clippers is in
danger of defaulting on loans if a planned sale of the NBA team
doesn't go through, an executive testified Monday. (on.wsj.com/Wuj8sv)
* Allergan, which is trying to avoid being acquired
by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said it
would cut 13 percent of its work force and reduce drug research,
to boost its profits over the next six years. Valeant also had
similar plans of restructuring, if it acquired Allergan. (on.wsj.com/WzRuuz)
* Netflix Inc said its second quarter earnings more
than doubled as it added 1.7 million subscribers world-wide but
cautioned that a more aggressive international expansion would
hurt profits in third quarter. (on.wsj.com/1wTaZc1)
* Venezuela's auto industry, once the third largest in South
America, is seizing up as manufacturers struggle to produce a
few vehicles a day. Car makers like Ford Motor Co, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors and Toyota Motor
Corp, have cut output by more than 80 percent in the
first six months of the year, due to lack of dollars to pay part
suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1nv5BMM)
* Activist investor Jana Partners LLC has built a stake
worth more than $1 billion in Apache Corp and is calling
on the oil and gas producer to sell off its international
holdings to drill exclusively on American soil. It also wants
the company to exit some projects to free up cash flow. (on.wsj.com/UkTOUB)
* Crocs is trimming jobs and reducing the number of
stores as the maker of colorful plastic clogs said it needs to
get smaller to improve profitability. (on.wsj.com/1u9SQuJ)
