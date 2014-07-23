PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories in the
* Two U.S. appeals courts issued conflicting rulings on
subsidies for health coverage purchased on federal insurance
exchanges, clouding a major part of Obama's health law. (on.wsj.com/1pb81yo)
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that Deutsche
Bank AG's U.S. operations suffer from a litany of
serious financial reporting problems that the lender has known
about for years but not fixed. (on.wsj.com/1jUoOXe)
* The U.S. barred flights to Israel's main international
airport outside Tel Aviv for at least 24 hours after a rocket
from Gaza landed nearby, angering Israel, which said the ban was
a boon to Hamas's efforts to isolate the country. (on.wsj.com/1mCogQJ)
* The new rules by Securities and Exchange Commission are
likely aimed at avoiding a repeat of investor stampede out of
the $2.6 trillion industry that threatened to freeze corporate
lending during the 2008 financial crisis. According to the plan,
"prime" money funds whose shares are held by corporations and
large institutional investors will have to abandon a stable
$1-a-share price and float in value like other mutual funds. The
plan also would allow all funds to temporarily stop investors
from redeeming shares in times of market tumult or impose fees
on them to do so. (on.wsj.com/1udyPmN)
* A group of cosmetics and fragrances workers at a Macy's
store in Massachusetts are a big enough lot to try to
unionize, the National Labor Relations Board decided in a ruling
that could advance organized labor's quest to unionize subsets
of workers in varied industries. (on.wsj.com/WAEFQe)
* Apple Inc reported a 12 percent profit growth and
strong sales of iPhone. It sold about 35.2 million iPhones in
the quarter, up 12.7 percent. But Apple struggled for the second
consecutive quarter to sell iPads, with unit sales falling 9.2
percent after a 16 percent drop three months earlier. (on.wsj.com/UrjgHL)
* CIT Group Inc agreed to buy OneWest Bank NA's
parent company for $3.4 billion in the largest full-bank
acquisition announced since 2012. The takeover of IMB Holdco
LLC, which is OneWest's parent company, will bump CIT's assets
up to $67 billion. (on.wsj.com/1na529W)
* Blackstone Group has agreed to buy a majority stake
in auto-repair shop chain Service King Collision Repair Centers
from Carlyle Group LP with a view to fund the company's
future growth. The deal values Service King at about $650
million. (on.wsj.com/1rzPuPB)
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is cutting hundreds of
jobs in its golf division as fewer Americans hit the links. A
spokeswoman for the PGA of America said more than 400 of its
members who were employed as golf instructors at Dick's were
notified Tuesday that they would be laid off. (on.wsj.com/WCcYHb)
* J.P Morgan Chase & Co is nearing a deal to sell
half its stake in the portfolio of its buyout arm, One Equity
Partners. J.P. Morgan is in advanced discussions with investment
firms Lexington Partners LP and Carlyle Group LP's
AlpInvest Partners unit, to sell half of the roughly $4.5
billion in investments One Equity manages for the bank. (on.wsj.com/1jUt9K9)
* William Ackman had promised a "death blow" against
Herbalife Ltd, Wall Street instead gave new life to the
nutritional-supplement company's stock. Ackman on Tuesday sought
to prove once and for all his longstanding allegation that
Herbalife is a fraud and a pyramid scheme. In a presentation,
Ackman unveiled what he described as new evidence supporting his
argument that the company is a "criminal enterprise." (on.wsj.com/1qzaUwQ)
