PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 31

* Talks aimed at a last-minute settlement between Argentina
and holdout creditors collapsed late Wednesday, and a
court-appointed mediator said the country would "imminently" be
in default.
* Johnson & Johnson, which already suspended sales
of a surgical tool that has been blamed for spreading a
dangerous cancer in women, plans to tell doctors world-wide to
return any devices now on shelves.
* Venezuela, strapped for cash at home and staring down
costly litigation overseas, is considering a deal for its
U.S.-based refinery company Citgo Petroleum Corp as
well as a stake in a refinery run with Exxon Mobil Corp,
according to a Citgo document and people familiar with the
matter.
* The head of Samsung's mobile division, J.K.
Shin, is facing pressure as weakening phone sales propel the
company toward a third straight quarter of operating-profit
declines.
* Federal Reserve officials delivered a modestly more upbeat
assessment of the economy Wednesday amid a second-quarter growth
rebound and deepening debate inside the central bank about when
to start raising interest rates.
* A federal judge in New York ordered Bank of America Corp
to pay $1.27 billion as a penalty for a case involving
Countrywide Financial Corp.'s "Hustle" mortgage program.
* Private-equity firms are increasingly buying companies
from each other, a shift driven in part by the relative
simplicity of completing such acquisitions.
* Barclays Plc swung to a net profit in the second
quarter but is under renewed pressure in the United States after
authorities extended a non-prosecution agreement to cover a
probe into alleged foreign-exchange manipulation.
* E.W. Scripps Co and Journal Communications Inc
struck a deal to put their newspaper operations into one
company and their broadcast assets into another, following in
the footsteps of rivals. The companies plan a series of spinoffs
and stock-based mergers that would hand Journal Communications'
local-television and radio stations to E.W. Scripps and E.W.
Scripps newspapers to Journal Communications.
* Puerto Rico's cash-strapped electric power authority is
facing a critical deadline on Thursday to extend or make
payments on lines of credit with banks or face a possible
restructuring of about $9 billion in total debts.
