PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 1

* Israel and Hamas agreed to a three-day cease fire in the
Gaza conflict with the hope of forging a more lasting peace. (on.wsj.com/1puLbSA)
* Central Intelligence Agency officers snooped on computers
used by a Senate committee investigating the CIA's interrogation
program, an internal agency report has concluded; a critical
finding in a bitter standoff between two government branches. (on.wsj.com/Xl5zMt)
* A tanker of oil from Texas has set sail for South Korea,
the first unrestricted sale of unrefined American oil since the
1970s. How that $40-million shipment avoided the nearly
four-decade ban on exporting U.S. crude is a tale involving two
determined energy companies, loophole-seeking lawyers, and an
unprecedented boom in American drilling that could create a glut
of ultra-light oil. (on.wsj.com/1pJ3roq)
* The Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc deal
that has been in talks for more than six months was lurched on
Thursday when France's Iliad SA entered with a buyout
offer for T-Mobile, causing a clash between the
telecommunications industry's titans. (on.wsj.com/1o8WRKT)
* The calm that pervaded financial markets for months
evaporated as stocks tumbled in Europe and the United States,
with the Dow industrials erasing its gains for the year after
suffering its worst one-day loss since February. (on.wsj.com/1ob6AR0)
* Argentina's default on $29 billion in debt brought a stock
market selloff and finger pointing by the Argentine government
and creditors. But investors held out hope that a resolution to
the crisis could be reached. (on.wsj.com/1lhyc2p)
* Investors retreated from risky corporate debt on Thursday,
sending prices tumbling and deepening fears of an end to a long
rally in U.S. junk bonds. This decline reflects fresh signs that
the growth in the United States is picking up in earnest, a
trend that many global bond managers expect to eventually prompt
a Federal Reserve interest rate increase that would likely
squeeze bond returns. (on.wsj.com/1s8ssgH)
* The energy boom in the United States is reflecting a
noticed side effect: American oil and gas companies are paying
less in federal income taxes. Energy companies are spending
billions of dollars a year to drill in shale formations across
the country, sending the nation's daily oil output up by almost
50 percent in just the past few years. All that spending has
made drillers take advantage of incentives in the tax code for
drilling and capital expenditures, deferring billions of dollars
in income tax. (on.wsj.com/1lgFjZa)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is backing another
California startup, announcing a $120-million investment in
gaming company Kabam Inc and a partnership to publish and
distribute its free-to-play mobile games. (on.wsj.com/1pKyUqp)
* Sony Corp sharply cut its forecast for smartphone
sales, dealing a blow to the Japanese electronics maker's hopes
for recovery. (on.wsj.com/1n98jl4)
* The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday laid out a
proposed new regulatory plan to oversee potentially thousands of
laboratory developed medical tests that the agency contends can
be prone to errors. (on.wsj.com/1tAJ2IU)
