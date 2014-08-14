PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* White House and State Department officials who were leading U.S. efforts to rein in Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip were caught off guard last month when they learned that the Israeli military had been quietly securing supplies of ammunition from the Pentagon without their approval. (on.wsj.com/1rtic0S)

* President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton found themselves on the same small island Wednesday with very different objectives. The president was seeking an escape from the White House. His former secretary of state was taking steps that could land her there. (on.wsj.com/1sVF4XP)

* A large California pension manager is using complex derivatives to supercharge its bets as it looks to cover a funding shortfall and diversify its holdings. The new strategy employed by the San Diego County Employees Retirement Association is complicated and potentially risky, but officials close to the system say it is designed to balance out the fund's holdings and protect it against big losses in the event of a stock-market meltdown. (on.wsj.com/1q9h7t3)

* Senior Federal Reserve officials said the "repo" markets that play a fundamental role in moving money around the financial system remain unstable, raising the specter of further limits on big banks' role in the markets. (on.wsj.com/1pOHkQc)

* Rival financial data providers Bloomberg LP and Markit Ltd are separately looking at acquiring the fixed-income index unit of Barclays PLC, operator of a widely used benchmark for fixed income portfolio managers that is up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/XhXh8h)

* The struggles of the embattled Kurdish Peshmerga to repel Islamist insurgents have put the United States and Iran on the same side, with both rushing to reinforce a revered fighting force to defeat a common enemy. (on.wsj.com/VlmFZj)

* Coal imports to the United States are rising sharply even as coal mines close throughout Central Appalachia. A big reason: price. It costs $26 a ton to ship coal from Central Appalachia to power plants in Florida compared with $15 a ton to get coal from a mine in Colombia, according to research firm HIS Energy.(on.wsj.com/XiKvql)

* Government bond yields in the United States, Germany and the U.K. closed at their lowest levels of the year on Wednesday as bond investors are convinced major central banks will keep interest rates lower for longer to support economic growth.(on.wsj.com/1uuAHa3)

* Mexico on Wednesday set aside the bulk of its currently active oil fields for Petróleos Mexicanos but said private companies will be allowed to bid on four-fifths of prospective resources as the government ends the national oil firm's seven-decade monopoly. (on.wsj.com/1uuKsVN)

* Cisco Systems Inc once again moved to cut jobs after reporting a quarter of little sales growth, saying it will remove about 6,000 employees from its payrolls.(on.wsj.com/1BfuTmP)

* Argentina's financial turmoil intensified Wednesday as a hedge fund seeking to collect on defaulted bonds played down settlement hopes, and the peso tumbled to a record low following a surprise interest-rate cut.(on.wsj.com/1sVMYAm)

* A lobby group for the biggest banks in the foreign-exchange market is backing tougher codes of conduct for traders, while seeking a cautious approach to tweaking currency benchmarks that are at the center of a yearlong regulatory investigation.(on.wsj.com/1uQZEd6)

* When Colombia undertook an extensive tax overhaul, Wall Street rewarded it by making the country a bigger piece of one of the most widely used emerging-market bond indexes. The index reshuffling prompted investors to redirect billions of dollars to the country's local-currency-denominated debt, causing the value of Colombia's peso to surge against the dollar and this has affected exports.(on.wsj.com/1p8ijjK)

* Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday began offering a mobile-payment service and smartphone-compatible credit-card reader aimed principally at food trucks and mom-and-pop shops. The service, dubbed Local Register, enters a crowded arena, competing against similar offerings from eBay Inc's PayPal, Square Inc and Intuit Inc as well as more traditional payment systems.(on.wsj.com/1t0XvLM)

* T-Mobile US Inc's chief financial officer called a $15 billion takeover proposal from French wireless company Iliad SA "inadequate" on Wednesday, but hinted that his company may be open to a higher offer. (on.wsj.com/1nR2xVO)

* German auto-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG's attempt to buy U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for more than $10 billion would be the biggest deal to hit the automotive supply chain in years, but it isn't alone: auto supplier merger and acquisition has sizzled in 2014 and industry executives are hunting for more deals. (on.wsj.com/1p8kILj)

* The European Union Chamber of Commerce urged China to ease action taken against foreign companies and to impartially impose corporate laws to boost competition in the country. The call comes as foreign businesses have come under pressure in China, where regulators are attempting to level the corporate playing field by using antitrust laws against multinational companies.(on.wsj.com/1uR3rXR)

* The United States is staging air strikes in Iraq, Russian troops are amassing on the Ukraine border and Israel and Hamas are at war. All three conflicts have the potential to threaten oil output. But investors and traders say they are worried less about oil supplies and more about soft demand. They have sent Brent crude, the benchmark for world oil prices, tumbling this week.(on.wsj.com/1AfiGwR)

* A standstill in the nation's retail sector in July showed the U.S. economy struggling to lift off as improvement in the labor market fails to deliver stronger wage and spending growth. Retail sales last month were essentially unchanged from June after adjusting for seasonal differences, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1kCHF9L)

* Amid an industry wide effort to push tablets as smartphones approach the saturation point and subscriber growth stalls, AT&T Inc is quietly beginning a promotion at its stores Wednesday to give customers a $200 discount on an iPad as long as they sign a two-year contract for the device and buy a new iPhone at full price.(on.wsj.com/1yy9hOk)