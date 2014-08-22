PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 22

Aug 22 The following are the top stories in the
* The Obama administration's decision to release secret
details of an unsuccessful mission in Syria last month to rescue
several Americans held captive by extremists is raising concerns
that the disclosure could make it harder for the military to
carry out similar operations in the future. (on.wsj.com/1ohyaI6)
* The beheading of journalist James Foley has prompted
American officials to begin working to knit together a broader
international campaign to combat the extremists of the Islamic
State, an effort that the Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S.
Department of Defence, warned that it will require taking the
fight beyond Iraq and into neighboring Syria. (on.wsj.com/1qvryY6)
* The police response to the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri,
has been criticized for a lack of coordination, but experts say
the fast-moving situation was difficult to manage. (on.wsj.com/1ohyp65)
* U.S. Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing whether
employees inside and outside General Motors Co's legal
department concealed evidence from regulators about a faulty
ignition switch, potentially delaying a recall of vehicles with
the fatal problem, according to people familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1msf02C)
* Central bankers gathering for the Jackson Hole conference
in Wyoming confront a global economy that has once again
disappointed, leaving them reluctant in some places and unable
in others to turn off spigots of easy money. (on.wsj.com/1q3xeLG)
* U.S. corporate-bond issuance is hurtling toward a record
for the third consecutive year, as companies take advantage of a
surprising interest-rate decline to stock up on cash. (on.wsj.com/1pPeC33)
* The Obama administration moved to restrict prescriptions
of the most commonly used narcotic painkillers, with the Drug
Enforcement Administration saying it would put hydrocodone
combination drugs in the category reserved for medical
substances with the highest potential for harm. (on.wsj.com/1rpaqKa)
* Sears Holdings Corp burned through more cash as
its losses mounted in the second quarter, prompting the once
venerable retailer to say it is weighing additional steps to
shore up its balance sheet. (on.wsj.com/1v1cAjA)
* Citigroup Inc faces restrictions that will prevent
it from selling investments in hedge funds and private-equity
funds to wealthy clients, following a recent deal with U.S.
regulators. (on.wsj.com/YGmsBR)
* Bank of America Corp's financial-crisis hangover
may finally be fading. The bank agreed to pay $16.65 billion to
settle the U.S. government's accusations it sold flawed mortgage
securities in the run up to the 2008 crisis, the largest
settlement ever reached between the United States and a single
company. (on.wsj.com/1ljwCCS)
* Royal Bank of Canada is facing a conundrum about
one of its fastest-growing businesses. The bank's
capital-markets business, after fighting for years to become a
global player, threatens to become a victim of its own success.
Earnings from capital markets are bumping up against a
self-imposed limit that is key to the risk control on which
Canada's banks built their recent reputation. (on.wsj.com/1p15raD)
* Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General
Corp's $9 billion cash offer, opting instead to stick
with Dollar Tree Inc's $8.5 billion cash-and-stock deal
that is worth less money but may have an easier time passing
muster with antitrust regulators. (on.wsj.com/1qvfOou)
* Jumpy commodities markets are taking hedge funds for a
wild ride. A spate of unpredictable U.S. weather, a surprise
record harvest and even a pig virus are giving commodities
traders exactly what they craved: volatility. Unlike in years
past, when star managers scored megapaydays in high-profile
markets such as oil and gold, some of the biggest winners in
recent months are in commodities like corn, soybeans, natural
gas and electricity. (on.wsj.com/1sYz1VO)
* Home Depot Inc named company veteran Craig Menear
its new chief executive on Thursday, handing him the challenge
of keeping sales growing as the company shifts from building new
U.S. stores to investing online. (on.wsj.com/1pPiaSZ)
* Al Gore and his business partners had "serious
reservations" about selling Current TV to Al Jazeera, but
ultimately overcame them because they believed the United States
was likely to influence the Qatar-backed broadcaster more than
the other way around, according to court papers filed on
Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1tqIVxo)
* Dipchand Nishar, a LinkedIn Corp senior vice
president who helped the professional social network expand
internationally and on mobile devices, is resigning to pursue a
chief executive post. (on.wsj.com/1z9syFU)
* Russian authorities stepped up their pressure on
McDonald's Corp, saying they were inspecting restaurants
across the country for alleged sanitary violations, a day after
officials closed several outlets in Moscow. (on.wsj.com/XE8mAI)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)