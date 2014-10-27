PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The White House pushed back against the governors of New York, New Jersey, Illinois and other states that instituted procedures to forcibly quarantine medical workers returning from West Africa, deepening a debate brought on by recent Ebola cases in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1pPdgSG)

* New York City's top counter-terrorism official went to Florida last week to warn a group of police chiefs about the growing threat of self-radicalized terrorists. (on.wsj.com/10uE2tT)

* European regulators said that all but 13 of the continent's leading banks have enough capital to weather a financial storm, an attempt to put to rest years of anxiety about the industry's health. (on.wsj.com/1yEoxuz)

* Weaker economic indicators have led many investors to reverse their recent opinion that a bond-market downturn was near. (on.wsj.com/12NwHGO)

* China plans to slash compensation for top executives at the largest state-owned firms, a move that conflicts with Beijing's goal of making the companies more market-driven. (on.wsj.com/1w7UPyJ)

* Banamex, Citigroup Inc's once-prized Mexico subsidiary, is cleaning house. In addition to the departure of the unit's CEO earlier this month, high-ranking employees of the bank's Banamex division, including the head of administration, general counsel and head of internal investigations, also have left this year. (on.wsj.com/1FPpo0n)

* Williams Companies Inc sweetened the terms of its deal to merge two master limited partnerships it controls to create one giant natural-gas pipeline system. (on.wsj.com/1tzZnNe)

* Big banks are demanding that their law firms do more to protect sensitive information to ensure that they do not become back doors for hackers. (on.wsj.com/1yErhbe) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)