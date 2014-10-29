PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 29

Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a significant shift, business groups gave more money in aggregate to Republican candidates than to Democrats in seven of the most competitive Senate races in recent months, in some cases taking the unusual step of betting against sitting senators. (on.wsj.com/1zHduVR)

* Federal agencies are probing exploring whether employees of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency that oversees billions in health spending, have leaked news that ended up in the hands of Wall Street traders, according to people with direct knowledge of the investigations. (on.wsj.com/1zH3NXj)

* An unmanned Orbital Sciences Corp's rocket suffered a catastrophic failure seconds after liftoff Tuesday, dealing a potential setback to NASA's program to privatize such missions. (on.wsj.com/1wbJSMp)

* Hedge funds and other rapid-fire investors can get access to market-moving documents ahead of other users of the Securities and Exchange Commission's system for distributing company filings, giving them a potential edge on the rest of the market. (on.wsj.com/135V9mM)

* Facebook Inc chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed to continue spending abundantly on new technologies in the coming years, explaining away a quarterly profit that took a hit from megadeals such as WhatsApp. (on.wsj.com/137yxCg)

* The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T Inc, alleging that the company misled millions of cellphone subscribers by selling them unlimited data plans and then effectively capping those plans. (on.wsj.com/ZYsoGP)

* The first rule of IPOs is: You don't talk about IPOs. It is a lesson highlighted by RBC Capital Market's decision to relinquish a coveted role underwriting the record-breaking initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last month because of public comments by one of its executives. (on.wsj.com/1yHbFnw)