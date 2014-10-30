PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the
* The Federal Reserve said it would end its long-running
bond-purchase program, concluding a historic experiment that
stirred disagreement among policy makers, economists and
investors about its impact even though the central bank said it
helped accomplish its goal of reducing unemployment. (on.wsj.com/13eYOPn)
* Russian military aircraft conducted aerial maneuvers
around Europe this week on a scale seldom seen since the end of
the Cold War, prompting NATO jets to scramble in another sign of
how raw East-West relations have grown. (on.wsj.com/1nS0Z4t)
* The two-year anniversary of superstorm Sandy was marked
across the region Wednesday by somber speeches and events that
put a spotlight on the rebuilding projects happening since the
devastating storm. (on.wsj.com/1E4azVI)
* The Obama administration issued new rules that threaten to
strip funding from thousands of for-profit college programs,
part of a White House attempt to address college costs and rein
in student debt, which has doubled since 2007. (on.wsj.com/1024GcQ)
* Oil prices would need to fall at least another $20 a
barrel to choke off the U.S. energy boom, industry experts say,
though some smaller American producers would face serious
problems from a more modest decline. (on.wsj.com/1q1cdzj)
* China is taking a step toward easing its grip on credit
cards, potentially allowing foreign companies like Visa,
MasterCard and other electronic payment processors to
have a greater presence there. (on.wsj.com/1DzN9FG)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to open an
inquiry into American Realty Capital Properties Inc's
accounting, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1q0bgY1)
* Citing a less favorable outlook for inflation, Brazil's
central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate, in
a move that wasn't expected by markets. (on.wsj.com/1zLYKop)
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will spin off
Ferrari through an initial public offering next year as Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne seeks to unlock the value of the
sports-car brand and fund an ambitious five-year plan. (on.wsj.com/1p4lvQa)
* European prosecutors and tax authorities are expanding an
investigation into complex stock trades that global banks
allegedly used to help their clients fraudulently earn tax
rebates, according to government officials and lawyers familiar
with the probe. The investigation, being led by German
prosecutors and tax officials, has recently broadened to involve
tax authorities and prosecutors in other countries. (on.wsj.com/1wHsYFr)
