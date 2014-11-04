PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co said the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation of its foreign-exchange-related matters and bumped up a figure measuring the bank's potential legal costs by $1.3 billion, according to a regulatory filing that the bank released Monday. (on.wsj.com/1GijzIS)

* South Korean auto makers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp agreed to pay a combined penalty of $300 million for overstating fuel-economy claims, the largest such punishment ever, in a settlement that could create a pricey precedent for other car companies. (on.wsj.com/1s88jFB)

* International Business Machines Corp plans to replace the head of its struggling technology-services unit, the latest move by Chief Executive Virginia Rometty to get Big Blue growing again. Martin Jetter, who has been leading IBM operations in Japan, has been named a senior vice president and will become head of IBM Global Technology Services. (on.wsj.com/1qmQzWn)

* Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting cable-TV unit will tap a former executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and NBC, Kevin Reilly to oversee two of the company's biggest channels, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1x1G3Yr)

* Google Inc, which fell behind Amazon.com Inc in the fast-growing business of renting out computing horsepower to others, is now making a renewed effort to catch Amazon. At a conference on Tuesday, Google will highlight new offerings that make it easier for customers to set up so-called cloud services more quickly. (on.wsj.com/1vDi13Y)

* Federal antitrust regulators sued to stop the proposed $375 million merger of the country's two leading movie-theater advertising firms, National CineMedia Inc and Screenvision LLC, hitting pause on a major deal in the exhibition industry that many said would further consolidate power in a top-heavy marketplace. (on.wsj.com/1rW4m5T) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)