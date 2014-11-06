PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. prosecutors have launched a money-laundering
investigation of a member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle,
escalating pressure on the Russian president's billionaire
supporters. The U.S. Attorney's Office is investigating if
Gennady Timchenko transferred funds linked to allegedly corrupt
deals in Russia through the U.S. financial system. (on.wsj.com/1EjZZdo)
* In an acknowledgment of the Republican Party's new
dominance in Congress, President Barack Obama and Republican
Senator Mitch McConnell, tentatively began charting a path
forward on trade, taxes and other policy matters. (on.wsj.com/10pBr3r)
* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's superintendent of financial
services is looking at expanding the use of independent monitors
at banks and other firms as a way to prevent bad behavior. Such
compliance specialists are in place as part of settlements of
legal cases covering issues as varied as allegations of U.S.
sanctions violations and mortgage-servicing abuses. (on.wsj.com/1zxc4w3)
* Amazon.com Inc tested package delivery by
licensed cab in San Francisco and Los Angeles through the
taxi-hailing mobile app Flywheel, in the company's latest
experiment to speed package shipments. (on.wsj.com/1GrINEV)
* Leyne, Strauss-Kahn & Partners, the financial-services
firm that was headed by former International Monetary Fund chief
Dominique Strauss-Kahn and late financier Thierry Leyne, said on
Wednesday that it is insolvent. (on.wsj.com/1xaKodP)
* Altegrity Inc, the company that vetted Edward
Snowden, is in talks with creditors to cut its roughly $1.7
billion in debt after losing key U.S. government contracts.
Altegrity is trying to reach a restructuring deal with creditors
ahead of a January interest payment that it may not be able to
afford. (on.wsj.com/1uxjFJz)
* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is launching a
tequila-flavored beer called Oculto in the United States next
year, aimed at younger consumers who increasingly choose liquor
and Mexican beers. Earlier this year, Heineken USA began selling
a tequila-flavored beer in Florida and Georgia called
Desperados. (on.wsj.com/1tebt9W)
* Orbital Sciences Corp said it would temporarily
pay for rockets provided by another company to launch cargo into
orbit for NASA, in the wake of last month's launch failure of
its own Antares booster. The company said it plans to pay for up
to two such launches through 2016 to fulfill its commitments to
the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (on.wsj.com/10Xfg5T)
* Investors pulled a net $48 billion from Pacific Investment
Management Co.'s mutual funds in October following the departure
of star manager Bill Gross, the fund research firm Morningstar
said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1zxmH1L)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)