PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 21

Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama on Tuesday declared an end to the U.S. economic crisis as he made the case to Americans, and a skeptical Congress, that now is time to focus on resolving lagging progress among the middle class. (on.wsj.com/1xUOaUV)

* Congressional Republicans rejected the central economic proposals underpinning President Obama's State of the Union address, saying they want to advance their own solutions aimed at spurring economic growth. (on.wsj.com/1xUOhzW)

* President Barack Obama said Tuesday that his approach to foreign policy was "making a difference," wading into new rounds of disputes with lawmakers by saying his strategy has paid dividends while countering the advances of extremists in Iraq and Syria. (on.wsj.com/1KZxkyx)

* In State of the Union Speech, President Barack Obama asked Congress to pass tough new legislation to combat what he called "the evolving threat of cyber-attacks," warning the U.S. faces heightened risks if policy makers don't act. (on.wsj.com/1xwgSga)

* The stronger dollar makes U.S. companies' overseas earnings look smaller. But it also sets off a host of operational challenges that can have a real effect on their underlying businesses. (on.wsj.com/1ypfCiM)

* Investors and bankers are bracing for another wave of giant corporate-debt sales this year, as companies rush to tap abundant demand while rates stay low. (on.wsj.com/157xiDy)

* The National Futures Association said it is considering whether to alter a cap on borrowed money, or leverage, for currency bets in response to last week's market tumult. (on.wsj.com/1uqAqqr)

* A federal judge signaled Tuesday that he may allow BP Plc to pay pollution fines over time rather than in a lump sum, as the company and government lawyers sparred over billions of dollars in possible penalties for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. (on.wsj.com/1xwh7aM)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission's push to step up its policing of accounting fraud has led to a surge of cases and investigations, new agency figures show, as officials again target cooking-the-books offenses that were once a staple of its workload. (on.wsj.com/1ypfTlN)

* Volvo AB is moving its top product executive to the U.S. in a shake-up designed to lay the groundwork to break ground on a factory on American soil before the end of the decade. (on.wsj.com/1xUvaWE)

* Chevron Corp agreed to sell output from its $54-billion Gorgon gas-export project in Australia to a division of South Korea's SK Group. (on.wsj.com/15t5Fp6)

* Hedge fund Starboard Value, which owns stakes in both Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc, is calling for the office-supply chains to merge. (on.wsj.com/1Cfdone)

* Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies said it has raised $1 billion from two new investors, Google Inc and Fidelity Investments. (on.wsj.com/1KZxV3j)

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Giovanni Caforio will become its next chief executive, as the leaders who turned the pharmaceutical company into an immunotherapy powerhouse exit. (on.wsj.com/1uqBBpV) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)