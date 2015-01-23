PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the
* King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud, who insulated Saudi
Arabia from the Islamist and democratic forces roiling the
Middle East in the name of stability, died at about age 90. (on.wsj.com/1CpNU6Y)
* Comcast Corp's proposed merger with Time Warner
Cable Inc and Obama's call for stringent new Internet
regulations are testing the cable giant's lobbying power. (on.wsj.com/1GF2QCh)
* When Switzerland's central bank shocked markets by
scrapping a three-year-old policy limiting the value of the
Swiss franc against the euro, the Swiss investment firm Quaesta
Capital was among the few that benefited. (on.wsj.com/1uoHX3A)
* Carl Icahn joined other activist investors in pushing back
against a trend in recent months in which spun-off companies are
cloaked with tough takeover defenses. (on.wsj.com/1JqtKdf)
* Gas prices appear headed below a nationwide average of $2
a gallon in coming days, and the rapid plunge is beginning to
ripple through the U.S. economy in ways both familiar and
unpredictable. (on.wsj.com/15iQMp2)
* Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said it had
agreed to enter into exclusive talks to buy U.K. mobile-phone
operator O2 for potentially more than $15 billion. (on.wsj.com/1CX5tts)
* Janus Capital Group Inc confirmed that the bulk of
the money flowing into the new bond fund of star manager Bill
Gross came from Gross himself. On a conference call with
analysts on Thursday to discuss the firm's earnings, Janus Chief
Executive Dick Weil told participants that Gross had invested
"more than $700 million" in his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
fund at the end of 2014. (on.wsj.com/1CkJjCT)
* T-Mobile US Inc is giving subprime subscribers
another chance amid an escalating battle for customers in the
wireless business. The country's fourth-largest wireless carrier
said it would extend its best service offers, including
financing plans for cellphones that can cost $650 or more, to
any buyer who makes at least 12 payments in a row regardless of
credit score. (on.wsj.com/1CI8yNw)
