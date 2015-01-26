PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Coinbase Inc, a startup backed by $106 million from the New York Stock Exchange, banks and venture-capital firms, said its exchange will offer greater security for individuals and institutions to trade bitcoin and monitor real-time pricing of the cryptocurrency. (on.wsj.com/1yiGwUE)

* Google Inc's upcoming wireless service would aim to end subscribers' reliance on a single carrier, instead giving them the ability to pick the best signal from a variety of sources, people familiar with the plan said. (on.wsj.com/1JLolgV)

* Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is expected to face tough questions from investors on Tuesday over the high price he agreed in September to pay for U.S. oil equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/1uurafu)

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd said they have agreed to merge and form one of the world's biggest reinsurance and specialist insurance companies, a firm with a combined market value of $11 billion. (on.wsj.com/1zMe6sZ)

* New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his supporters have formed a political-action committee ahead of a likely bid for president, adding a third well-known Republican figure to the fight for campaign funds among the party's core donor class. (on.wsj.com/1Cr5lUB)

* Cablevision Systems Corp said it will offer a Wi-Fi mobile-phone service starting next month, making it the first U.S. cable operator to take such a product to market. (on.wsj.com/1JLz8rz)

