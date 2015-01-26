PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the
The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal.
* Coinbase Inc, a startup backed by $106 million from the
New York Stock Exchange, banks and venture-capital firms, said
its exchange will offer greater security for individuals and
institutions to trade bitcoin and monitor real-time pricing of
the cryptocurrency. (on.wsj.com/1yiGwUE)
* Google Inc's upcoming wireless service would aim
to end subscribers' reliance on a single carrier, instead giving
them the ability to pick the best signal from a variety of
sources, people familiar with the plan said. (on.wsj.com/1JLolgV)
* Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is expected
to face tough questions from investors on Tuesday over the high
price he agreed in September to pay for U.S. oil equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/1uurafu)
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd
said they have agreed to merge and form one of the
world's biggest reinsurance and specialist insurance companies,
a firm with a combined market value of $11 billion. (on.wsj.com/1zMe6sZ)
* New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his supporters have
formed a political-action committee ahead of a likely bid for
president, adding a third well-known Republican figure to the
fight for campaign funds among the party's core donor class. (on.wsj.com/1Cr5lUB)
* Cablevision Systems Corp said it will offer a
Wi-Fi mobile-phone service starting next month, making it the
first U.S. cable operator to take such a product to market. (on.wsj.com/1JLz8rz)
