PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

* Janet Yellen's job is about to get harder after a
relatively easy first year as Federal Reserve chairwoman, as she
looks to move past the preset course of winding down a
bond-buying program and begin raising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1zW8Pil)
* A government program to rid itself of TARP investments in
small banks has proved a boon to hedge funds, private-equity and
other private investors, according to a new watchdog report. (on.wsj.com/1wA1LRk)
* Apple Inc surpassed even the most bullish Wall
Street expectations for its holiday quarter with an improbable
trifecta: selling 46 percent more iPhones at higher prices - and
earning more on each sale. (on.wsj.com/1zW9lwY)
* The Seattle Seahawks' secret weapon just might be their
willingness to give a sports psychologist the freedom to roam
the training facility, locker room and even the sidelines every
game, to make sure their heads are as sound as their bodies.(on.wsj.com/1zW9DDY)
* The stronger dollar is slicing sales and profits at big
American companies, prompting them to put renewed emphasis on
cost cutting and cramping the broader U.S. economy. (on.wsj.com/1zW9Ozb)
* Yahoo Inc unveiled plans for a tax-free spinoff
of its remaining holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd as the company also reported declines
in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. (on.wsj.com/1zW9PmS)
* China's proposed new rules on foreign investment will help
the Chinese government re-exert control over the flood of
foreign money and interests coming into the country's booming
Internet industry. (on.wsj.com/1zW9QqM)
* Thousands of branch closures, aimed at cutting costs, have
limited access to banking services in some parts of rural
Spain.(on.wsj.com/1zW9UXA)
* The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would slow the
Singapore dollar's appreciation against a basket of currencies,
making the city state the latest country to ease monetary policy
to fend off deflationary pressures exacerbated by a steep drop
in crude oil prices.(on.wsj.com/1zWamVO)
* Audi AG, Volkswagen AG and Porsche
are recalling more than 93,500 cars and SUVs world-wide to fix
fuel-leak problems. (on.wsj.com/1zWaMvm)
* Retail foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was
nearly felled by outsize bets made by foreign customers who
aren't subject to U.S. regulations, according to people familiar
with regulators' review of the firm. (on.wsj.com/1zWaTXP)
* A Citigroup Inc unit plans to announce Wednesday it
will change its screening processes for checking and savings
accounts to be more forgiving of customers' histories, becoming
the second financial institution to reach such an agreement with
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. (on.wsj.com/1D7qv8e)
