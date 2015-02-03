PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A record settlement expected Tuesday between the Justice Department and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services came together over two days in mid-January when the two sides agreed to move past a feud triggered by a surprise downgrade of U.S. debt, according to people familiar with the talks. (on.wsj.com/1CrH7uT)

* Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be a major step toward consolidating the retail market for pens, paper and other office supplies. (on.wsj.com/1EC6niR)

* President Barack Obama called for sweeping tax increases Monday in a budget proposal that dropped any quest for fiscal grand bargains with Congress, but also laid out narrower domestic priorities that may appeal to Republicans. (on.wsj.com/1zAU8Af)

* Piracy off Somali has spawned floating armories to cache weapons for security companies and ferry their guns and guards to vessels needing protection. (on.wsj.com/1tZhsH8)

* The Federal Communications Commission is about to fundamentally change the way it oversees high-speed Internet service, proposing to regulate it as a public utility. (on.wsj.com/16coRay)

* Investors are returning to emerging markets, upending predictions that investments in developing nations were headed for a fresh drubbing. (on.wsj.com/1CUwj77)

* Verizon Communications Inc is close to selling a package of assets including cellphone towers and parts of its wireline business, a group of deals whose value could top $15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1EC8xPm)

* Exxon Mobil Corp said its fourth-quarter earnings dropped 21 percent, hurt by lower commodity prices, while the biggest U.S. energy company also unveiled plans to slash its buyback program. (on.wsj.com/1D86jFZ)

* Walt Disney Co's $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai, previously set to open by the end of this year, will instead open in the first half of 2016, people close to the project said. (on.wsj.com/1HOKEH6)

* Some 720 oil-industry workers in Texas, including 330 in the oil and gas division of General Electric Co, are losing their jobs as U.S. crude prices languish below $50 a barrel. (on.wsj.com/1zwKEEG)

* Slower global growth is starting to weigh on demand for American-made goods, casting a cloud over the U.S. manufacturing sector. While the Institute for Supply Management's overall index shows slowing growth, the reading on exports is in contractionary territory. (on.wsj.com/1x2iZHa)

* Sysco Corp's talks with antitrust regulators over its planned acquisition of U.S. Foods have reached a standstill as the company announced an agreement to divest far more in assets than originally planned. (on.wsj.com/1z8Tutk)

* Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival chemical company FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1EC2cDH)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's wholesale marketplace is joining with U.S. peer-to-peer online lending company Lending Club to provide sales financing to small U.S. businesses buying from Chinese suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1uSKkMg) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)