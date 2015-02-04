PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As Greece's new ministers hopscotch across Europe, hopes grow of a negotiated agreement between Athens and its creditors. (on.wsj.com/1z92REy)
* At least seven people were killed and others were injured Tuesday evening when a Metro-North Railroad train full of passengers crashed into a car in Valhalla, in Westchester County, authorities said. (on.wsj.com/1EEZxJy)
* Crude prices rose to the highest level this year amid signs a global supply glut could ease, but some investors and analysts said the worst of the oil rout may not be over. (on.wsj.com/1zzGP1r)
* The World Bank has launched an investigation into whether its chief financial officer and other top brass mishandled a $1 billion Chinese loan to the bank's poverty fund. (on.wsj.com/1z93ZYO)
* The United States has largely ended its financial-system rescue program and exited from the lion's share of its investments, yet the watchdog created to oversee the Troubled Asset Relief Program continues to grow. (on.wsj.com/1yET9La)
* BP joined a raft of oil companies, big and small, slashing their budgets for finding and tapping new sources of crude, offering a pessimistic outlook on a day it reported a net loss for the latest financial quarter. (on.wsj.com/1F4bEgu)
* Federal health regulators have approved Pfizer Inc's Ibrance to treat advanced breast cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted Ibrance accelerated approval, a type of temporary approval for diseases that don't have viable treatment options based on less clinical data than required for traditional drug approvals. (on.wsj.com/1u5CxQ1)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.