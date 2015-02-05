PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Health insurer Anthem Inc said hackers broke into
a database containing personal information for about 80 million
of its customers and employees in what is likely to be the
largest data breach disclosed by a health-care company. (on.wsj.com/1zTdItn)
* At the height of his career, Tiger Woods struck fear in
his competitors and awe in his fans. Now, he has become almost a
sympathetic figure in golf. (on.wsj.com/1DgJ0Ka)
* The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept
Greek government bonds from banks seeking funding, damping plans
by the new Greek government to ease its bailout conditions. (on.wsj.com/16jBnoV)
* Many small, regional real-estate investors are preparing
for life after RadioShack Corp files for bankruptcy and
the store closings that may result. (on.wsj.com/1v0p5Z2)
* Federal prosecutors have launched a new probe into whether
Swiss bank UBS helped Americans evade taxes through
investments largely banned in the United States, according to
people familiar with the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1ucy0eB)
* As the full force of the European Central Bank's
blockbuster asset-purchase program continues to bear down on
debt markets, negative yields on sovereign bonds in the region
look set to become the new normal. Finland became the first
nation in the region to pay a negative yield on five-year debt
sold at auction, suggesting that investors are unperturbed by
the country's weak economic expansion and its dependence on
troubled Eastern Europe. (on.wsj.com/1F8nqqc)
