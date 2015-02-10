PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the
* Qualcomm Inc said it will pay a $975 million fine
as part of a long-awaited settlement with Chinese antitrust
authorities, which also includes several changes to Qualcomm's
practices in licensing patents for mobile phones sold in China.
(on.wsj.com/1CbY9Ir)
* McDonald's Corp said continued steep declines in
same-store sales in Japan and China in January outweighed a
slight improvement in the U.S., extending the slump that has
roiled the fast-food company. (on.wsj.com/1y3hbOR)
* Cathy Engelbert was named as the new chief executive of
Deloitte LLP, effective March 11. The 50-year-old
becomes one of the most senior women in the financial-services
industry, which in some areas trails behind other sectors in
promoting women to high-level positions. (on.wsj.com/1KBC3oY)
* Members of the United Auto Workers union have ratified a
four-year contract with truck maker Navistar International Corp
that will provide workers with a combination of wage
increases and bonuses, while maintaining a two-tier wage scale
for new hires and veteran employees. (on.wsj.com/1A7SgAO)
* Three Federal Reserve officials criticized proposed
legislation to expand congressional oversight of the central
bank's interest-rate decisions, pushing back against the bill as
it is gaining attention. Fed governor Jerome Powell called the
bill, known to supporters as "Audit the Fed," misguided. (on.wsj.com/1COauaX)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)