PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

* President Barack Obama asked Congress for new powers to
wage military operations against the Islamic State militant
group, kicking off a renewed national debate over the scope of
wartime powers that should be afforded to the
commander-in-chief. (on.wsj.com/1vELile)
* The Obama administration is cutting off health-insurance
coverage under the Affordable Care Act for 200,000 people who
haven't proved they are legally residing in the United States
(on.wsj.com/1vmaasm)
* Thanks to a consistently soaring dollar, and plunging
euro, investment funds focused on currencies had the best month
in years in January. (on.wsj.com/1KLEVQk)
* Bank of America used its government-backed U.S.
banking subsidiary to finance controversial trades that helped
hedge funds and other clients avoid taxes. (on.wsj.com/1CjrWPw)
* General Electric Co opened the door for its
investors to get a seat on the company's board. GE said it would
begin allowing groups of shareholders to put forth nominees to
the board, provided the candidates' backers own at least 3
percent of GE shares for at least three years. (on.wsj.com/1KLF5ah)
* Tesla Motor Inc's CEO predicted brighter days in
2015, but its fourth-quarter loss widened, as deliveries of its
luxury electric cars fell short of a reduced forecast due to
weather and customers unable to accept deliveries. (on.wsj.com/19b2vZn)
* South Korea's antitrust agency said Thursday it is
considering an investigation into whether Qualcomm Inc
misused its dominant market position, in the latest complication
to how the U.S. chip maker licenses or sells its technology to
overseas clients. (on.wsj.com/19b2CE2)
