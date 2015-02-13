PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The leaders of France and Germany warned there was still
much to do to ensure a Ukraine cease-fire deal doesn't fall
apart. (on.wsj.com/1zON7M9)
* President Barack Obama on Friday will sign an executive
order that aims to make it easier for the government to share
classified cyberthreat information with companies, an effort
designed to spur collaboration and deter hackers, the White
House said. (on.wsj.com/1zQwUWP)
* American Express and Costco Wholesale are
ending their 16-year relationship, a surprise move that pummeled
AmEx's stock price and will trigger a major upheaval in the card
industry. (on.wsj.com/1KS14uv)
* Expedia and Orbitz Worldwide, which
squeezed agents out of the travel business, agreed to merge
Thursday as they struggle to hang onto the middle of a market
that is now squeezing them. (on.wsj.com/1DLTT71)
* Dish Network's race for wireless licenses in the
government's most recent auction involved a handful of allied
bidders and an aggressive strategy that surprised its rivals and
may have helped drive prices higher. (on.wsj.com/1zQBbt6)
* General Motors Co is weighing the potential impact
on its investment grade credit rating of a large stock
repurchase proposed by activist investor Harry Wilson and four
hedge funds. (on.wsj.com/1CnaqKe)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)