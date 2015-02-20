PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A U.S. judge ruled that American Express's rules for merchants violate antitrust law, the second major setback in a week for CEO Kenneth Chenault. (on.wsj.com/1LiKqX2)

* Google is reaching for its Wallet to keep pace with Apple Pay, but differences in the companies' mobile businesses mean it won't be easy. (on.wsj.com/1AqoVyI)

* Saudi Aramco is starting to feel the pain from its country's decision to push OPEC members to keep pumping. Now it is asking contractors for steep discounts in an effort to cut costs. (on.wsj.com/1AqrUar)

* Huntington Ingalls plans to boost investment and take on more risk. The Navy's largest shipbuilder also posted lower fourth-quarter profit.(on.wsj.com/1MAUPih)

* A divided Federal Trade Commission sued to block Sysco Corp's acquisition of rival US Foods Inc, a long-awaited move that sets the stage for a major court battle over a plan to combine the nation's two largest food distributors. (on.wsj.com/1Lh41Fb)

* SABMiller Plc is searching for a new chief financial officer after Jamie Wilson resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons. (on.wsj.com/1GayGTo)

* Japan Display Inc may build a factory in Japan to increase panel production for clients such as Apple Inc , a person familiar with the matter said Friday. (on.wsj.com/1DyN7m1)