PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The fledgling GOP-controlled Congress returns to the Capitol just days before its first major fiscal deadline as a battle over President Barack Obama's immigration policies has set up a showdown on whether to fund the Department of Homeland Security. (on.wsj.com/1B3VuEw)

* Switzerland's decision last month to lift the cap on the franc is disturbing everyday transactions in the country's border areas. (on.wsj.com/1w0tCuQ)

* Corporations and the government must be "true partners" in fighting computer hackers, or breaches like the one at Sony Pictures Entertainment last year will grow more common, President Barack Obama said earlier this month. A detailed look at the attack on the Sony Corp unit shows that could be a tall order. (on.wsj.com/1GjGQsH)

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Sunday it would buy Salix Pharmaceuticals for about $10 billion, a return to its big deal-making ways after a failed bid for Botox maker Allergan Inc last year. (on.wsj.com/1zZJ3Ed)

* Spoofing, a bluffing tactic traders use to manipulate prices of anything from stocks to futures, is illegal under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. Exchanges and regulators have only recently begun clamping down. (on.wsj.com/1weLxns)

* George Soros, Michael Milken and David Bonderman are among investors benefiting from early bets on a red-hot sector: young companies developing drugs that fight cancer by using the body's immune system. (on.wsj.com/1zZJ3Ed)

* The Xiali sedan, once a status symbol in China, is now an emblem of the struggles of domestic versus foreign brands such as Volkswagen and Chevrolet that now offer less expensive vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1zZJuhD)