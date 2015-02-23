PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the
* The fledgling GOP-controlled Congress returns to the
Capitol just days before its first major fiscal deadline as a
battle over President Barack Obama's immigration policies has
set up a showdown on whether to fund the Department of Homeland
Security. (on.wsj.com/1B3VuEw)
* Switzerland's decision last month to lift the cap on the
franc is disturbing everyday transactions in the country's
border areas.
* Corporations and the government must be "true partners" in
fighting computer hackers, or breaches like the one at Sony
Pictures Entertainment last year will grow more common,
President Barack Obama said earlier this month. A detailed look
at the attack on the Sony Corp unit shows that could be
a tall order.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Sunday it would buy Salix Pharmaceuticals for about $10
billion, a return to its big deal-making ways after a failed bid
for Botox maker Allergan Inc last year.
* Spoofing, a bluffing tactic traders use to manipulate
prices of anything from stocks to futures, is illegal under the
2010 Dodd-Frank law. Exchanges and regulators have only recently
begun clamping down.
* George Soros, Michael Milken and David Bonderman are among
investors benefiting from early bets on a red-hot sector: young
companies developing drugs that fight cancer by using the body's
immune system.
* The Xiali sedan, once a status symbol in China, is now an
emblem of the struggles of domestic versus foreign brands such
as Volkswagen and Chevrolet that now offer less expensive
vehicles.
