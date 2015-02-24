PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. officials are investigating at least 10 major banks
for possible rigging of precious-metals markets, even though
European regulators dropped a similar probe after finding no
evidence of wrongdoing, according to people close to the
inquiries.(on.wsj.com/1a9RLuJ)
* U.S. and Iran are exploring a nuclear deal that would keep
Tehran from amassing enough material to make a bomb for at least
a decade, but could then allow it to gradually build up its
capabilities again.(on.wsj.com/1a9Shc3)
* A federal jury in New York on Monday found the Palestinian
Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization liable for
supporting six terrorist attacks in Israel more than a decade
ago and ordered the groups to pay $218.5 million to the American
victims' families.(on.wsj.com/1a9SMmn)
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is preparing to charge
large institutional customers for some deposits, citing new
rules that make holding money for the clients too costly,
according to a memo reviewed by the Wall Street Journal and
people familiar with the plan.(on.wsj.com/1a9SUCB)
* Honda Motor Co, already coping with large safety
recalls over quality glitches and faulty air bags, said on
Monday its chief executive would step down to make way for a
low-profile engineer with extensive international experience.(on.wsj.com/1a9TDDC)
* Dish Network Corp said Chief Executive Joe
Clayton will retire at the end of March and will be succeeded by
Chairman Charlie Ergen, who will take the helm again as the
satellite-TV company is pushing to diversify into new lines of
business.(on.wsj.com/1LAB9cV)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)