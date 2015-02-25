PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, sounding upbeat about the economy, started laying the groundwork for interest-rate increases later this year. (on.wsj.com/1LAdDuI)

* A jury on Tuesday convicted Eddie Ray Routh of killing the former U.S. Navy sharpshooter whose autobiography became the movie "American Sniper." Routh, a 27-year-old Marine, was found guilty of killing former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and Kyle's friend Chad Littlefield at a Texas shooting range in 2013. (on.wsj.com/1EOZ4kR)

* Chad's army has been on the offensive in Nigeria, swinging momentum in a conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives, displaced more than a million people and seen Boko Haram abduct perhaps thousands of adolescents. (on.wsj.com/1D9ApFf)

* The Italian family that controls Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest real-estate services firms, is putting the company up for sale as rising property prices push up the value of rivals. (on.wsj.com/1MPE0Ao)

* Several oil companies have turned on Enterprise Products Partners LP, complaining it is trying to dominate the lucrative oil-export business and muscle out competitors. (on.wsj.com/18jfPL2)

* Capital One Financial said the U.S. Justice and Treasury departments are looking into possible money-laundering violations. (on.wsj.com/1GrrgLT)

* JPMorgan is aiming to reduce certain deposits by up to $100 billion by the end of the year and is preparing to charge large institutional customers for some deposits thanks to new rules that make holding money for the clients too costly. (on.wsj.com/1D8q2Sd)

* Health insurer Anthem Inc said the database that was penetrated in a previously-disclosed hacker attack included personal information for 78.8 million people. (on.wsj.com/1vxre3V)

* Regulators are scrutinizing acquisitions by one of Canada's largest banks after finding fault with its risk management, according to people familiar with the matter, even as a new CEO looks for businesses to buy in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1Es4DYA)

* Sycamore Partners has abandoned its attempt to buy women's clothing retailer Chico's FAS Inc after failing to line up financing for the deal on acceptable terms, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GrmoX1) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)