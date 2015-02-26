PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 26

BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle U.S. claims stemming from the sale of mortgage bonds, handing the Wall Street firm its biggest legal bill from the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1By9vMr)
* The Nasdaq Composite Index's longest winning streak in more than five years ended with a whimper at the hands of a surprising culprit: a pullback in the world's most valuable company, Apple Inc. (on.wsj.com/1By7Ar9)
* Top U.S. officials sharpened efforts to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his visit to Washington next week as tensions rose over his push to scuttle a possible nuclear deal with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1By6Zpn)
* Three Brooklyn, N.Y., men were arrested Wednesday and accused of plotting to join or aid Islamic State in Syria, offering a glimpse into the militant group's recruiting tactics-and how U.S. counterterrorism officials are fighting back.(on.wsj.com/1By86p9)
* Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday the Treasury Department and California regulators are looking into its Banamex USA unit. (on.wsj.com/1By9NTE)
* Hedge fund Standard General LP will lead the bidding at a bankruptcy auction of 1,700 or more RadioShack Corp stores, as the electronics retailer tries to save some of its struggling business. (on.wsj.com/1ByaMmG)
* The Federal Communications Commission's plan for regulating how Internet providers treat traffic on their networks is expected to unleash a number of court challenges and put pressure on Congress to settle the legal morass through legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Byb3pC) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in France's presidential elections. Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets from riski
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results