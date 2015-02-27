PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27

Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* United States' largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc, is imposing tighter controls on its coverage for hysterectomies after more than a year of debate over a medical device that was found to spread hidden cancer in some women undergoing the procedure. (on.wsj.com/1asyXqx)

* Bill Winters, a former deputy to JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive James Dimon, is the latest ex-executive to helm a large financial firm, U.K. bank Standard Chartered Plc . (on.wsj.com/1BEDm5N)

* Shoppers are making a comeback especially to retailers catering to lower income Americans, a sign that a battered segment of consumers is on the mend. Kohl's Corp and J C Penney Co Inc on Thursday both said more shoppers visited their stores in the fourth quarter and spent more money on each trip compared with a year ago, echoing similar results from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp. (on.wsj.com/1Dxh9Eg)

* The Obama administration is pushing China to back away from proposed new bank-technology rules that have drawn protests from foreign tech companies, the United States' top trade official said. (on.wsj.com/1wo39rx)

* Coca-Cola Co's bond sale is the largest euro-denominated bond from an U.S. firm on record and the second-largest by any company in the currency. (on.wsj.com/1Dggogk)

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will dismantle its global investment bank, including cutting more than 1,000 investment-banking jobs in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1AQ744g)

* The three founders of private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP reaped an $800 million bounty in 2014 that reflects the big payouts the firm made to investors as it seized on buoyant markets and acquisition-hungry corporations to cash out of investments. (on.wsj.com/1Ewc5BM)

* International Business Machines Corp is in the same bind as many of its corporate-tech peers: how to foster fast-growing but unproven initiatives while lucrative older businesses are slowing down. At an annual meeting with analysts Thursday, IBM said it will shift $4 billion in 2015 spending to what it calls the "strategic imperatives" of cloud, analytics, mobile, social and security technologies. (on.wsj.com/1E2jZE8) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)