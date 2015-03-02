PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2

March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Thousands of Russians marched in Moscow in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, whose slaying has sent shock waves through society as the highest-profile assassination in Russia during the Putin era. (on.wsj.com/1N7hdA6)

* A showdown this week between the White House and Israel's Netanyahu has far-reaching implications for ties between the two countries and the shape of power and influence in the Middle East. (on.wsj.com/1BvVE7H)

* Telecom firms trying to connect billions more people to the Web are not sure if Facebook Inc is their friend or foe. Tensions between the phone and Internet industries will be on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (on.wsj.com/1vQTb6W)

* Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reinsurance business, and Greg Abel, who runs the conglomerate's energy business, have emerged as favorites to succeed Warren Buffett as CEO. (on.wsj.com/1EEnLm5)

* NXP Semiconductors and Freescale Semiconductor have agreed to merge in a deal that values Freescale at $11.8 billion and would create a combined company with a market value of more than $30 billion. (on.wsj.com/1N7hrqW)

* A surprise rate cut by China's central bank underscores the increasingly aggressive measures the leadership is relying on to rev up activity in the world's second-largest economy. (on.wsj.com/1vQS7A0)

* Rebekah Brooks, the former News Corp executive who resigned in 2011 amid the phone-hacking scandal at the now-defunct UK tabloid the News of the World, is close to finalizing a deal to return to the company, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1E8kvAw) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)