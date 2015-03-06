PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Apple Inc's new mobile-payment system has been
hit by a wave of fraudulent transactions using credit-card data
stolen in recent breaches of big retailers, including Home Depot
Inc and Target Corp, people familiar with the
matter said.
* Just months after the Obama administration cracked down on
mergers that helped U.S. companies skirt domestic taxes, a wave
of foreign takeovers is steering more tax revenue away from
Uncle Sam.
* The White House and some congressional Democrats have
raised privacy concerns about a cybersecurity bill drafted by
top Senate Intelligence Committee lawmakers, stalling-at least
temporarily-one of Congress's top priorities.
* The largest U.S.-based banks are strong enough to keep
lending during a severe recession, the Federal Reserve said
Thursday, a sign many banks will soon get permission to return
profits to investors by raising dividends or buying back
shares.
* U.S. crude-oil supplies are at their highest level in more
than 80 years, according to data from the Energy Information
Administration, equal to nearly 70 percent of the nation's
storage capacity. A U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, is
expected to hit maximum capacity this spring. While estimates
are rough, Citigroup Inc believes European commercial
crude storage could be more than 90 percent full, and
inventories in South Korea, South Africa and Japan could be at
more than 80 percent of capacity.
* U.S. regulators for the first time are proposing limits on
the planting of some genetically engineered corn to combat a
voracious pest that has evolved to resist the bug-killing crops,
a potential blow to makers of biotech seeds.
* Low prices and speedy production have made Ashley
Furniture Industries Inc by far the biggest U.S.-based furniture
maker and retailer. Now, it is turning its sights on Asia.
