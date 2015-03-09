PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories in the
* Under an agreement set to be announced Monday with New
York, Equifax Information Services LLC, Experian Information
Solutions Inc and TransUnion LLC, the three biggest companies
that collect and disseminate credit information on more than 200
million Americans, will change the way they handle errors and
list unpaid medical bills as part of the broadest industry
overhaul in more than a decade. (on.wsj.com/1GwASHR)
* In a string of recent oil train derailments in the United
States and Canada, new and sturdier railroad tanker cars being
built to carry a rising tide of crude oil across the continent
have failed to prevent ruptures.
* Federal investigators suspect potential brake problems
caused a Delta Air Lines jet to skid off a snowy runway
last week at New York's La Guardia Airport, according to people
familiar with the probe.
* Facebook, Snapchat and streaming-startup Vessel are
promising large TV-channel owners better terms for their video
programming than Google's YouTube, hoping to capitalize on
mounting frustration with the Web giant.
* General Motors Co as soon as Monday will disclose
plans to return billions of dollars to shareholders, a move that
is expected to avoid a potential proxy fight with investor Harry
J. Wilson, said people familiar with the matter.
* Vivendi's chairman and largest shareholder,
Vincent Bollore, is sitting on a multibillion-dollar reserve
that is swelling from asset sales. Now a question is swirling:
What will he do with the company's cash?
* Many Swiss banks are saddled with a batch of accounts by
clients who have refused to declare them. Now, they must soon be
disclosed to the IRS thanks to recently implemented U.S. law.
* With its Apple Watch, set to be released next month, Apple
Inc is crossing into high-end fashion, with a device
that blurs the lines between jewelry and gadgetry.
* Turbulence is in store for municipal-bond investors
following a record run, as a gathering U.S. economic recovery
pushes interest rates higher and issuance grows.
* OPEC's top official said Sunday that the cartel's decision
to continue pumping crude in the face of collapsing prices is
hurting the U.S. shale-oil industry and that a global pullback
on investment could lead to a shortage that will push the market
upward again.
