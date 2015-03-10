PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories in
* Credit Suisse Group is poised to replace
long-serving Chief Executive Brady Dougan with Tidjane Thiam,
the current CEO of Prudential Plc. (nyti.ms/1KO6iwr)
* The battle between Congress and the White House over
U.S.-led nuclear talks with Iran got nastier Monday as Obama
chastised Senate Republicans who wrote directly to Iran's
leaders to criticize U.S.-led nuclear talks. (on.wsj.com/1F5CWoF)
* General Motors Co's decision to spend $5 billion on
share repurchases after pressure from hedge funds shows the
tensions between managers and prominent investors over the best
use of corporations' rising cash balances. (on.wsj.com/1CYhm5Z)
* Simon Property Group Inc, the largest mall owner
in the United States, launched a $16 billion unsolicited bid for
one of its biggest rivals, Macerich Co, as it seeks to
gain scale amid an oversupply of retail space and changing
habits of U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NCOl33)
* The stress-test process is being integrated into the U.S.
Fed's year-round supervision of banks, rather than being
squeezed into a monthslong sprint each year, Fed officials say.
(on.wsj.com/197AzWz)
* Apple Inc showed off its much-anticipated
smartwatch at an event Monday, highlighting the product's look
and features, as the tech giant searches for its new growth
driver. (on.wsj.com/1BrmDzK)
* Hermes International SA's new designer, Nadège
Vanhee-Cybulski, made her debut at Paris fashion week. Focusing
on clothes instead of cultivating her personality, she is very
much in line with the upper-crust label. (on.wsj.com/1C3r6fr)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is shuffling the top
ranks at its Chinese shopping platforms amid challenges the
e-commerce giant's marketplaces have faced with counterfeit
goods and other problems. (on.wsj.com/1HrCeRS)
