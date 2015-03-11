PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 11

BRIEF-LifeVantage announces Q3 revenue $45 million
* LifeVantage announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
March 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The furor over Hillary Clinton's private email account could accelerate Democratic calls for her to enter the presidential race sooner, a move that would give the former sectary of state a better platform to help shift attention to jobs and economic issues, the core of her 2016 message. (on.wsj.com/1C5FDat)
* The Central Intelligence Agency played a crucial role in helping the Justice Department develop technology that scans data from thousands of U.S. cellphones at a time, part of a secret high-tech alliance between the spy agency and domestic law enforcement. (on.wsj.com/1b14Oio)
* The Federal Reserve is strongly considering removing a barrier to raising short-term interest rates as early as June by dropping its promise to be "patient" before acting. Discussions about interest-rate guidance and an uncertain inflation outlook are likely to take center stage at the Fed's next meeting March 17-18. (on.wsj.com/1xc1yFm)
* Dozens of major labor unions plan to freeze campaign contributions to lawmakers as part of a move to fight a Pacific trade pact they say could result in U.S. job losses. (on.wsj.com/1D2RkOX)
* Tesla Motors Inc can deliver its top-of-the-line Model S in just 20 days, far shorter than the waiting time on the luxury auto maker's less expensive designs, suggesting it has shifted production to the $105,000 and up sedan to boost revenue. (on.wsj.com/1C3HtqV)
* Duke Energy agreed to pay shareholders about $146 million to settle allegations that it failed to disclose details of its 2012 merger with Progress Energy, including a swift boardroom coup. (on.wsj.com/1D3pTVl)
* BC Partners Ltd plans to install a new chief executive and chairman at PetSmart Inc when it completes its roughly $8.25 billion acquisition Wednesday. The private-equity firm and its partners have enlisted veteran retail executive Michael Massey to run the Phoenix-based pet-supply retailer, while BC Partners Managing Partner Raymond Svider will become chairman. (on.wsj.com/1MrR8KK)
* On Tuesday, 52-year-old Tidjane Thiam was unveiled as the new chief executive of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG . He has steered UK insurer Prudential Plc to strong growth over the past 5 and a half years and has an impressive track record that underscores both his ambition and capabilities. (on.wsj.com/1b18vEN)
* Former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters has become one of the most high-profile Wall Street bankers to join the burgeoning digital-currency sector, taking on the leadership of a new trading platform for bitcoin and other digital assets. (on.wsj.com/1C5KqIW) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 17.8 percent to $205.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: