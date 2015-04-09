PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 The following are the top stories in the
* Like Israel and Saudi Arabia, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad has his own reasons to be worried about Iran's
framework nuclear agreement with the United States and other
world powers. (on.wsj.com/1DmvPaP)
* Iran dispatched a naval flotilla to the Gulf of Aden, a
move that could raise tensions between the Islamic Republic and
a Saudi-led coalition conducting a military campaign in Yemen,
which borders the waterway. (on.wsj.com/1Gr8V4I)
* Zynga Inc founder Mark Pincus is returning as
CEO, replacing the person who had replaced him, Don Mattrick, at
the maker of "FarmVille" and "Words With Friends." (on.wsj.com/1GNmlqa)
* Veteran CBS Washington reporter and host of the
Sunday news magazine "Face the Nation" Bob Schieffer is retiring
this summer after more than 40 years with the network. (on.wsj.com/1CiH4NB)
* Mylan said it is interested in buying rival
Perrigo for $28.9 billion in a deal that would be the latest
tie-up among midsize drug companies, if the rivals can reach
agreement. (on.wsj.com/1FBW2BQ)
* Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy BG
Group for about $70 billion in a deal that would create
the world's largest independent producer of liquefied natural
gas. (on.wsj.com/1NSQDrZ)
* Royal Dutch Shell's Ben van Beurden and BG
Group's Helge Lund both find themselves in unfamiliar
positions following Shell's decision to buy its smaller,
UK-based rival. (on.wsj.com/1FiDjhn)
* General Motors Co next month will halt production
of the Chevrolet Volt for the summer to whittle down seven
months of unsold inventory and smooth the way for the next
generation of its plug-in hybrid sedan. (on.wsj.com/1a7K1Zp)
* AT&T agreed to pay $25 million to resolve a probe by
the FCC over consumer privacy violations at call centers, where
workers leaked information so resellers could unlock used
smartphones. (on.wsj.com/1Oby6sT)
* Vivendi said it will propose an additional
dividend, boosting its cash return to shareholders as part of an
agreement to quell a public spat with a minority shareholder,
hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management. (on.wsj.com/1yeLEAt)
