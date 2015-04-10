PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* State and local officials in Ohio are proposing to fund a new factory for Fiat Chrysler in Toledo, an unusual auto-industry incentive that would require hundreds of millions in financing, said people familiar with the plans. (on.wsj.com/1z0fUcS)

* General Electric Co is close to selling off most of its $30 billion in real-estate holdings, shedding what has been an irritant to investors as Chief Executive Jeff Immelt works to end a long slump in the conglomerate's stock price. (on.wsj.com/1cefgnr)

* Iran's supreme leader casts doubt on a nuclear deal in his first public comments since framework negotiations ended; the White House plays down the impact of his speech. (on.wsj.com/1PqgRFM)

* Intel Corp's plan to buy Altera Corp appears to have stalled, at least for now. Talks between the Silicon Valley chip makers have broken off, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1NXQJyG)

* A California regulator slapped PG&E Corp with fines totaling $1.6 billion for the deadly natural gas pipeline explosion that rocked San Bruno in 2010. (on.wsj.com/1HXljGN)

* The U.S. Defense Department is tightening rules governing how defense companies spend $4 billion of its research budget each year and called on contractors to build in safeguards against cybercriminals. (on.wsj.com/1GvASZ7)

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc plans to close 200 Walgreens drugstores in the U.S., part of a further $500 million in cost cuts planned by the company that was formed by a trans-Atlantic merger at the end of last year. (on.wsj.com/1Fq6Wbe)

* LinkedIn Corp has entered the growing market for online learning with its $1.5 billion purchase of lynda.com Inc, a website that got its start 20 years ago and has since emerged as a leader in professional training videos. (on.wsj.com/1Do1vMX0)

* Mattel Inc said Thursday that former Chief Executive Bryan Stockton was terminated in January, contrary to the toy maker's news release at the time that said he had resigned. (on.wsj.com/1H9vl9J)

* Even after splitting up later this year, eBay Inc and payments unit PayPal will be joined at the hip. EBay has agreed to ensure that roughly 80 percent of gross merchandise sales on its online marketplace are routed through PayPal for the next five years, as they are today. If PayPal's share dips below that level, eBay will have to pay its former subsidiary restitution. (on.wsj.com/1at5PPU)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)