PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 13

* The Puerto Rico government and the hedge funds that own
its bonds are turning to former International Monetary Fund
officials to help resolve a growing debt crisis that may require
a restructuring more akin to Greece than a troubled city like
Detroit. Puerto Rico has retained Anne Krueger, the IMF's former
first deputy managing director, as a consultant, said people
familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1I5K7fL)
* New York's attorney general is scrutinizing 13 big
retailers over their staffing practices and whether they require
workers to show up or stay home with little notice. The office
of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters
warning Target Corp, Gap Inc and 11 others that
it believes the chains are using on-call scheduling and that
such practices may violate a New York law. (on.wsj.com/1yj6o9V)
* Qualcomm Inc is under pressure from activist
investor Jana Partners LLC to consider a breakup and other
options to boost the giant chip maker's sagging stock price.
Jana is asking Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit
from its patent-licensing business, which accounts for most of
the company's profit. (on.wsj.com/1EsowPH)
* Sprint Corp is going to start hand-delivering new
cellphones. The offer initially will only be available to
current customers in the Kansas City area, near the company's
headquarters, followed by rollouts later this month in Miami and
Chicago. (on.wsj.com/1Hjev8d)
* Uber Technologies Inc is fighting a multi front war in the
capital of India, one of the company's most important and
fastest-growing overseas markets. The U.S. company is defying a
ban by Delhi state authorities and competing furiously with
local rivals for market share in the world's second-most
populous country. (on.wsj.com/1amdUFw)
