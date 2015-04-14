PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 14

April 14 The following are the top stories in
* Florida Senator Marco Rubio launched his campaign for the
Republican presidential nomination on Monday, seeking to
position himself as a next-generation GOP leader who can bridge
the divide between the tea party and establishment wings of the
party. (on.wsj.com/1CIFO5b)
* The Kremlin lifted its self-imposed ban on the delivery of
a powerful S-300 air-defense installation to Iran, provoking
immediate criticism from the White House and Israel. (on.wsj.com/1EvXruU)
* Citigroup Inc's chief executive shuffled top
management across three continents Monday, appointing a clear
No. 2 and naming a rising star to head the bank's consumer unit.
The moves by Michael Corbat, which also include naming new heads
of Asia and Latin America, mark the rise of a younger generation
of executives at Citigroup, a firm that has seen more management
turmoil than any large U.S. bank in the past decade. (on.wsj.com/1FPe4Rk)
* Procter & Gamble Co appears to be laying the
groundwork for Chief Executive A.G. Lafley to step down as soon
as this summer and hand the top job to an internal successor. (on.wsj.com/1HmdeNK)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday defended
itself against accusations by a U.S. clothing trade group that
it tolerates fake goods on its Taobao e-commerce platform. In
letters to U.S. securities and trade officials dated last week,
the American Apparel and Footwear Association described Taobao
as one of the biggest platforms for counterfeit goods
world-wide. (on.wsj.com/1H1M8uU)
* Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
announced plans on Monday to defend their profitable Pentagon
space rocket business with an all-new rocket equipped with
reusable engines that could slash satellite-launch costs and
provide a steppingstone to various commercial space ventures. (on.wsj.com/1O8Odpn)
* Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has joined
Boston private-equity firm Bain Capital LLC to lead a new unit
that will focus on investments aiming for financial returns as
well as measurable social good. (on.wsj.com/1IHd4SS)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)