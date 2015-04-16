PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 16

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit three-week low as Trump reality sets in
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency
April 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The European Commission took direct aim at Google Inc , charging the Internet-search giant with skewing results to favor its comparison-shopping service. But the formal complaint may only be the opening salvo in a broader assault that prompts big changes at Google. (on.wsj.com/1IKEk2N)
* A federal judge ruled General Motors Co can keep its bankruptcy shield, which allows it to block potentially billions of dollars in legal claims by hundreds of customers seeking damages over a defective ignition switch. (on.wsj.com/1H8ZpSl)
* The initial public offering of Virtu Financial Inc will gauge how investors view a firm that has been at the center of controversy around computerized trading. Virtu is set to start trading Thursday, after pricing its shares at $19 each. (on.wsj.com/1yxaQCd)
* The Clinton Foundation board has decided to continue accepting donations from foreign governments, primarily from six countries, even though Hillary Clinton is running for president, a summary of the new policy to be released Thursday shows.(on.wsj.com/1aXhu9F)
* Relationship Science LLC hired a new chief executive and raised a new funding round as it retools in search of faster growth. Jon Robson, a veteran of NYSE Euronext and Thomson Reuters Corp, has joined the company as CEO. (on.wsj.com/1ayzsPf)
DUBAI, Jan 23 Emirates is to start flying to the United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger U.S. competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies.
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process.